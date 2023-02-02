Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition gets $50 price cut

Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best eReaders around and now comes in three colors — agave green, denim, and black. Today, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with wireless charging support is at its best price yet.

For a limited time, you can get the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $139 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. It normally retails for $189, so this deal knocks $50 off and marks this eReader's lowest price ever. This is one of the best reading-specific tablet deals we've spotted so far this year.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: $189 $139 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the 2021 Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (11th Gen). It's IPX8 water resistant and features a 6.8-inch, matte display, 17 LED front lights, 3 GB of storage, and wireless charging supports. It includes an optional free 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription (valued at $30).

Amazon's 11th Gen Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition eReader is sleek, bright and easy to use. It features a 6.8-inch, anti-glare display, 17 LED front lights, 32GB of storage and supports wireless charging. It includes an optional free 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription (valued at $30)

In our Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen review , we praise its sleek design as well as its solid display and backlighting. Its intuitive software and long battery life were also impressive. We gave the Kindle Paperwhite an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

During real-world use, the Kindle Paperwhite's Page Turn Animation felt natural when flipping through a book. You can also bookmark, flip through the content and search for words. The eReader's built-in dictionary lets you find the definition by simply long pressing on a word. Over traditional books, the Kindle Paperwhite offers tons of useful on screen text customization options.

If you want to simplify your reading experience, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is a wise investment.