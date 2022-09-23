Amazon Echo Show smart displays have never been cheaper — save up to $50

Amazon's Echo Show Alexa devices are now on sale from $39. In what appears to be a second Prime Day preview, these smart displays are heavily discounted.

For a limited time, theEcho Show 8 is just $79 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. It usually retails for $125, so that's $50 in savings — its biggest discount yet. Best Buy (opens in new tab) mirrors this deal.

The Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch (1280 x 800) touch screen, dual speakers and a built-in microphone. Its 13MP camera with audio-framing keeps you centered during video calls with family and friends.

When you're not catching up with your inner circle, the Echo Show doubles as a mini monitor for streaming movies and TV shows via Prime Video. Amazon's exclusive video streaming service gives subscribers access to thousands of video titles.

And with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built-in, you call friends and family or stream content using just your voice. Hands-free control lets you also get news, weather, traffic or recipes with voice commands.

Although we didn't test it, Echo Show 8 reviews average 4.7 out of 5-stars at Amazon. Owners of this smart display like its clean sound, perfect screen size and Alexa text-to-voice which reads books to you.

The Echo Show 8 is a solid buy if you're looking for an Alexa-enabled smart home device.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): $84 $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $45 on the Echo Show 5 which drops it to its lowest price yet. This Alexa-enabled home devices features a 5.5-inch (960 x 480) display, single 4-watt speaker, microphone and built-in 2MP camera. It's the prerfect mini monitor for video calls, streaming movies, TV shows, news, music and podcasts. Best Buy (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.