Amazon drops Apple AirPods to $89 for its Prime Early Access holiday deals event

This Amazon Prime Day Early Access deals is sure to capture your attention.

Right now Amazon has the 2nd-gen Airpods on sale for just $89 (opens in new tab). That’s $80 off their original $159 price. Hands down, this is one of the best headphone deals during Amazon's Prime fall sale and it definitely won’t last!

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: $159 $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on the AirPods 2nd generation with lightning Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. This one of the best AirPods deals in town.

Apple’s AirPods have a reputation for quality and comfortability (yeah, that’s a word). Powered by Apple’s H1 chip, they offer the same quality bluetooth pairing that can be found in the AirPods Pro. Plus, it comes included with the fast and easy charging lightning case!

While we haven’t reviewed these, customers on Amazon gave them a cumulative 4.8 out of 5 stars. Praised for their comfort, durability and sound quality, $89 for the Apple AirPods 2nd-gen is a Prime Day deal you won’t want to miss.