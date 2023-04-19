Amazon Apple sale: 15+ best deals and discounts

Amazon's Apple sale (opens in new tab) includes solid discounts on the brand's best-selling tech. If you're due for a gadget refresh, Amazon Apple deals can net you a price break on a MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch or AirPods. Amazon is a great place to find deals on Apple-owned Beats headphones.

In the market for a new Apple laptop? You can get the MacBook Air M2 for $1,049 at Amazon. It normally costs $1.199, so that's $150 below list and just $50 shy of its all time low price. This latest MacBook AIr has a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-Core GPU, and 256GB of SSD storage. Other highlights include Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

As per our MacBook Air M2 review, it crams solid performance, a bright colorful display and 14-hour battery life into an elegant design. We gave the MacBook Air M2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award.

If you prefer the portability of a tablet and the power of a laptop, chances are you're considering an iPad. The good news is that several configurations are currently discounted as part of Amazon's Apple sale. One standout deal is the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro M2 for $999 at checkout ($100 off). Super-charged with Apple's powerful M2 chip, the iPad Pro is powerful enough to replace your laptop (keyboard sold separately). It packs a12.9 inch (2388 x 1668) Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 8GB of RAM,10-core GPU and 128GB of storage.

If you're on a smaller budget, Amazon offers the 10.9-inch iPad Air for an all-time low price of $499 ($100 off) and 9th gen 10.2-inch iPad for $269 ($60 off) at checkout. Pair either iPad with an optional Apple Smart Keyboard now on sale for $120 ($39 off) to use it as a laptop.

Amazon's Apple sale is more than just about MacBooks and iPads. Among the savings you'll find generous spring savings on Apple Watch, AirPods and more. See more discounts from today's Amazon Apple sale below.

Amazon Apple sale deals

Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,199 $1,049 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air in Midnight Black. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID. B&H has it for the same price.

Apple MacBook Pro M2 512GB: $1,49 9 $1,349 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the 512GB model M2 MacBook Pro. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID are also on board.

Apple MacBook Pro M1 1TB: $2,499 $2,099 @ Amazon

Save $400 on the 2021 MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Liquid Retina XDR display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop sports Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip, 16GB of RAM, 14-core GPU, 16-core neural engine, and 1TB SSD. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $799 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the MacBook Air with Apple M1 chip. In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its blazing performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro 14 M2 Max: $3,099 $2,899 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the 14-inch MacBook Pro M2 Pro Max. Apple's new pro-grade notebook packs a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Max 12-core CPU, 30-core GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port. If it sells out, you can get it at B&H for the same price.

Apple iPad 9 (256GB): $479 $399 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the 256GB model iPad with a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 256GB of storage and stereo speakers. It also boasts an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera.

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $499 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 M2 128GB: $1,099 $999 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the 12.9-inch Apple M2 iPad Pro. This pro-model iPad packs a gorgeous 12-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and 512GB of ample storage. Powerful enough the replace your laptop, the M2 iPad Pro Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil 2.

Apple Watch SE 2 GPS 40mm: $24 9 $219 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the 40mm Apple Watch SE 2. It's up to 20% faster than the previous Apple Watch SE and features fall Detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health of fitness with daily activity tracking and an Enhanced Workout app.

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm: $399 $329 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 8 and get 3 free months of Apple Fitness+ (valued at $30). The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and is more durable than ever. Following the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the most advanced Apple smartwatch yet. The 45mm model Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for $359 ($70 off).

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $199 @ Amazon

Save $50 on Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $479 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Beats Studio 3: $349 $249 @ Amazon

Save $100 on Apple's Beats Studio 3 — a solid choice if you're shopping around for noise cancelling headphones under $300. Featuring Apple's W1 chip, Beats Studio 3 headphones pair instantly with Apple devices. In between charges, you'll enjoy up to 22 hours of battery life. Providing the ultimate listening experience, Beats Studio 3's soft ear cushions provide a comfortable seal over your ears to immerse you in a deep soundstage.

Beats Studio Buds: $149 $99 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Apple-owned Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds. Beats Studio Buds deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of ear tips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with a charging case).

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: $69 $39 @ Amazon

Save $30 on Apple's owned Beats Flex wireless earbuds. Powered by the Apple W1 headphone chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for an extended range, you can expect up to 12 hours of battery life from these fitness-friendly headphones, and the built-in mic reduces wind noise for elevated voice clarity during mid-workout calls.

Apple Mac mini M2 256GB: $599 $499 @ Amazon

Now $100 off, the Apple Mac mini M2 is at its best price yet. With performance power on par with the MacBook Pro M2, this compact computer is a powerhouse. This is the lowest we've seen for the 256GB model Mac mini M2.