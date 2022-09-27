Alienware's first tenkeyless gaming keyboard revealed — fitted with Cherry MX switches

Alienware thrown its hat in the tenkeyless keyboard game with its newly announced Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard (AW420K), aiming to offer gamers a smaller form factor to maximize desk real estate while still delivering top-of-the-range specs.



The new, small form factor gaming keyboard includes Cherry MX Red switches, full anti-ghosting tech, N-key rollover, double-shot PBT keycaps, and customizable key commands with five profiles to switch between. And that's all wrapped up in a slick, compact design with, of course, RGB lighting.



Is it enough to take a spot in our list of best gaming keyboards? We hope so. In the meantime, check out what the Alienware Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard (AW420K) has to offer.

Alienware Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard (AW420K)

The Alienware Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard (AW420K) is the gaming brand's first-ever tenkeyless (TKL) gaming keyboard. Price and availability are still up in the air, but we hope to see it sooner rather than later.



With dimensions of 14.5 x 5.8 x 2.2 inches and weighing 1.7 pounds, Alienware aims to make the AW420K the go-to TKL keyboard for gamers on the move and to free up desk real estate. While not as small as 60% keyboards like the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 and Corsair K65 RGB Mini, it adds enough space for a full set of function keys.

(Image credit: Alienware)

The gaming keyboard is fitted with Cherry MX Red switches (with a 100 million actuation lifecycle), which are a popular option because they're decently sensitive with a 2.0mm actuation point and have that traditional "typing" sound that isn't too overwhelming. Alienware is known for its expertise in bringing Cherry MX switches to its products, including the excellent Alienware m17 R5 (AMD Advantage) gaming laptop.



It also boasts AlienFX per-key RGB lighting with up to 16.8 million colors, and gamers can mess around with the different effects using the Alienware Command Center. What's more, the keyboard looks sleek with its metal top plate with the brand's own "Dark Side of the Moon" color. You can also expect Double-shot PBT (Polybutylene Terephthalate) keycaps for durability.

(Image credit: Alienware)

The AW420K's onboard memory can fit up to five profiles, allowing users to customize key commands and macros using fully-programmable keys for the different types of games they play. And just so you don't accidentally press the Windows key during intense multiplayer matches, there's a Windows key disable toggle.

(Image credit: Alienware)

The keyboard also offers three levels of adjustable heights thanks to "flip-up risers" placed at the bottom. Speaking of, the underside also has an integrated cable routing system for cable management, so you can attach the two-meter, USB-A to USB-C detachable paracord cable where users see fit.



Alienware notes that its AW420K TKL gaming keyboard requires Windows 11 to function, so be sure to download Windows 11. We're excited to see it in action, but while we wait for its release, check out the best keyboard and mouse combos.