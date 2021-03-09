Alienware's 240Hz monitor falls to $350, includes free Dell gift card

Alienware monitors are built to give you the competitive edge during PC gaming. If you're bargain hunting for a dedicated gaming monitor, you'll want to jump on this deal.

For a limited time, the Alienware AW2521HF 25-inch gaming monitor is on sale for $349.99 at Dell. That's $160 off Dell's former price of $510 and the second-lowest price we've seen for this Alienware monitor. Even better, Dell is tossing in a $50 eGfit card with your purchase, so this deal puts some money back into your pocket. This is one of the best gaming monitor deals out there this week. Amazon has this same monitor on sale for $349 minus the gift card bonus.

Alienware AW2521HF 25-inch monitor deal

Alienware AW2521HF 25-inch 240Hz Gaming Monitor: was $510 now $350 @ Dell

Save $160 on the excellent Alienware AW2521HF 25 gaming monitor. Built for serious gaming, it packs a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution, high refresh rate of 240Hz, 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible technology synchronizes the graphics and monitor to ensure tear-free, buttery smooth gameplay. Amazon has it on sale for $349 minus the gift card. View Deal

Alienware monitors are known among the gamer crowd for their best in class performance. Engineered with serious gamers in mind, the Alienware 25 AW2521HF is no exception. It has a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution IPS panel, high refresh rate of 240Hz, and ultrafast 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync Compatible technology synchronizes the graphics and monitor to ensure tear-free, buttery smooth gameplay.

Although we didn't test this particular Alienware monitor, reviews from happy Dell customers praise its crisp and smooth imagery and outstanding quality. Moreover, Alienware's unique cooling and venting design is strategically integrated into the monitor's top, bottom, and rear. This ventilation system does a solid job of preventing the monitor from overheating.

As for ports, the Alienware AW2521HF 25-inch monitor equipped you with a USB upstream port, four USB 3.0 downstream ports, two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, an audio line-out, and a headphone jack.

If you want a professional-grade gaming monitor for esports, you can't go wrong with the Alienware AW2521HF.