Alienware x17 RTX 3070 Ti laptop just dropped $1,000 in early Presidents' Day deal

The Dell Presidents' Day Sale kicks off early this week with epic discounts on Alienware gaming laptops. During the sale, you can get the Alienware x17 R2 RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop for $1,899 (opens in new tab). That's a massive savings of $1,000 and the lowest price we've tracked for this machine. It's also one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen outside of the holidays.

If you're looking for a Black Friday-like discount, Presidents' Day is one of the best times of the year to buy a laptop.

(opens in new tab) Alienware x17 R2 RTX 3070 Ti: $2,899 $1,899 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Dell Presidents' Day sale knocks $1,000 off the excellent Alienware x17 R2. This gaming laptop machine packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 480Hz display, 12th gen Intel i9-12900H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory does the heavy graphics lifting.

Alienware is renowned for its attractive, high-performance gaming laptops. The Alienware X17 R2 is at the top of the totem pole and is powerful enough to replace your desktop. The laptop on sale packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 480Hz display, 12th gen Intel i9-12900H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory does the heavy graphics lifting.

In our Alienware x17 R2 review, we loved its beautiful design, excellent audio and powerful gaming performance. We were also impressed by the laptop's incredibly fast transfer speeds. After thorough testing, we have the Alienware X17 R2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-start and our Editor's Choice Award.

In one test, the Alienware X17 R2 juggled a staggering 70 Google Chrome tabs consisting of Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides with several tabs of Laptop Mag, Google Analytics, Tweetdeck and Google Drive in Google Chrome. Even with a few YouTube videos playing and a Twitch stream going, the Alienware didn’t flinch.

Back in our lab, the Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test, the Alienware x17 R2 notched a high score of 13,710. This beats the premium gaming laptop average of 6,922 and is on par with the MSI GE76 Raider 's score of 13,456.

Weighing in at 7.1 pounds and 0.8 inches thin, the Alienware X17 R2 has a bit of heft to it. It's lighter and thinner than the MSI GE76 Raider (8.8 pounds, 1 inch) and heavier than the Razer Blade 17 (6.1 pounds, 0.8 inches).

Simply put, the Alienware X17 R2 is a wise choice if you want desktop performance in a laptop. Alienware deals this good generally sell out fast, so we recommed you grab it while you still can.