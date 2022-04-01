Alienware x15 R1 RTX 3070 GPU gaming laptop hits record low price of $1,910

The Alienware x15 R1 is one of the best gaming laptops to buy for numerous reasons. It boasts a thin, striking design, speed, power, and quad-speakers. Act fast, and this high-performance gaming rig can be had for a fraction of the price.

Dell currently offers the Alienware x15 R1 with RTX 3070 GPU and 32GB of RAM for $1,910 via coupon, "50OFF699". Usually, this system would set you back $2,999, so that's a handsome discount of $1,089. It's the lowest price we've seen for this configuration and one of the best gaming laptop deals of the season.

Alienware x15 R1 w/ RTX 3070 GPU: was $2,999 now $1,910 @ Dell

Save $1,089 on the powerful Alienware x15 R1 via coupon, "50OFF699". It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display with a 1ms response time. Under the hood lives an Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.

Alienware's X series laptops are among the industry's best gaming-specific machines. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display with a fast 1ms response time. Its hardware specs include Intel's Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU coupled with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.

In our review of the 17-inch model Alienware X17, we praise its gorgeous, slim design and battery life which endured 4 and half hours on our Laptop Mag Battery test. That beats the 4:07 premium gaming laptop average. We gave the Alienware X17 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice Award for its great overall and gaming performance. You can expect Alienware X15 R1's performance to be on par with seamless gaming and multitasking.

Design-wise, the Alienware sports a magnesium alloy chassis and the brand's signature alien head on the top of the lid. Its built-in front-firing quad speakers delivered room-filling, clean sound during real-world tests.

Alienware engineers outfitted the X15 with security features often seen on business laptops. It features a Windows Hello compatible webcam for face recognition login, a TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module) secure cryptoprocessor that employs a cryptographic key to ward off malware and hackers.

If you're looking for a gaming laptop that's big on performance, the Alienware X15 is a solid choice.