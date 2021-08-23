This is the best gaming laptop deal in the UK right now — over £200 off the latest RTX 3070 Alienware m15 R6

There are a lot of great gaming laptop deals in the UK , but even we were blindsided by the price to performance of this offer.

Right now at Dell, the Alienware m15 R6 with RTX 3070 graphics is down to just £1,699 after a massive £240 price drop.

Alienware m15 R6: was £1,699 now £1,459 @ Dell

One of the latest laptops from Alienware is a real portable powerhouse — sporting an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB GDDR6 video memory, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD. All of this keeps games looking at their best on the 15.6-inch 1080p panel with a silky smooth 165Hz refresh rate.View Deal

Of course, when it comes to choosing the best gaming laptop, you’ve got to think about more than the spec list. Dell has thrown everything at this beast with an amazing mechanical keyboard co-developed with Cherry, plenty of I/O and an impressive 125W of maximum graphics power.

All of this is packed into a stylish chassis in a gorgeous dark grey finish with daring RGB highlights, which conceals a bunch of advanced thermal engineering to keep your components running at their absolute best.

So, what are you waiting for? This is the best value for money on an RTX 30 Series gaming laptop that you’re going to get right now in the UK. Grab this before it's gone!