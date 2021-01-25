AirPods Pro return to $199 deal price —don't miss out this time

The Apple AirPods Pro remains one of our top picks for the best wireless headphones. And for a limited time, you can own these excellent earbuds for a stellar price.

Amazon currently has the AirPods Pro on sale for $199.98. That's $49 off their $249 list price and the second-lowest price we've ever seen for the AirPods Pro. It's also one of the best Apple deals we've seen all month.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $194 @ Amazon

the AirPods Pro are the Editor's Choice for best wireless earbuds to buy. We rate them 4 out of 5 stars for their decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and comfortable, sweat-resistant design.

Apple AirPods w/ Wired Charging Case: was $159 now $129 @ Amazon

the 2nd generation AirPods for $30 below retail. These wireless earbuds automatically connect to your device and include a wired charging case.

As an alternative, Amazon also has the 2nd generation AirPods on sale for just $129 ($30 off

The AirPods Pro are among the audio industry's best noise-cancelling headphones. They feature water-and-sweat resistance, hands-free Siri, and transparency mode. Apple rates the AirPods Pro as having up to 4.5 hours of battery life and the included charging case powers up the buds about five to six times between charges.

In our AirPods Pro review, we praised their comfortable design and instant pairing with Apple devices. We also liked their clear sound and noise cancellation. We gave the AirPods Pro 4.5 out of 5-stars and the Editor's Choice award co-sign.

When it comes to design, the AirPods Pro earbuds have a larger housing than the standard AirPods. Thanks to their ergonomic shape, they're comfortable to wear and offer a secure fit. During real-world testing, the Apple H1 chip-driven AirPods Pro earbuds paired seamlessly with our device. To connect the earbuds, you simply open the AirPods Pro case and press Connect when a pop-up menu appears.

By comparison, the AirPods Pro are better than the standard AirPods in just about every way. They're the perfect earbuds for listening to music, watching movies, and videoconferencing on your iPad or Macbook.

As with all Apple deals, this one won't last very long, so we recommend you act fast.