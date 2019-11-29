Act fast: This $799 MacBook Air is the cheapest its ever been

Happy Black Friday everyone! Yes, the day has finally arrived and boy has it started with a bang. In fact, one of the first Black Friday laptop deals we've stumbled across might be the only one you ever need to know about.

Costco is selling the new 2019 MacBook Air for $799 after a $200 discount applied on top of the store's $100 off manufacturer's savings. Of course, you have to be Costco member and to sign in to your account in order to snag this deal. If you're not a Costco member, check out our best MacBook Black Friday deals page for similar savings.

If you are, you'll get the base model MacBook Air, which has a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Air (2019): was $1,099 now $799

In our MacBook Air review, we gave Apple props for lowering the price of its ultra-slim machine and adding its True Tone display technology. Those new additions joined a recently refreshed chassis, which features thin display bezels and a compact aluminum frame.

The MacBook Air is a great option for students who want to run macOS but don't want to pay MacBook Pro prices. It has a gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display, powerful sound and an elegant design.

We don't expect this deal to stick around for long, so snatch it up before it disappears.

