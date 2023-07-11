Act fast! Google Pixel Watch sees massive $100 discount for Prime Day

Prime Day stops for no one, and I've seen enough Prime Day laptop deals to make my eyes bleed, which is why I was easily tantalized by the Google Pixel Watch seeing a massive discount.

You can find the Google Pixel Watch with Wi-Fi for $249 @ Amazon. It normally costs $350, so that's $249 in savings. This is one of the best Prime Day smartwatch deals you can get.

Google Pixel Watch: $349 $249 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Goole Pixel Watch — the best smartwatch for Android users. It features a sleek, comfortable design and offers 20 interchangeable band options. Freebies include 6 months of Fitbit Premium.

The Google Pixel Watch is the perfect companion for Pixel users and lasts up to 40 hours on a full charge in some instances. You'll be able to take advantage of the fitness perks for at least 6 months before you have to start paying.

It not only comfortable but also stylish -- it offers 20 interchangeable band options. I love its minimalistic design, and since I'm already knee-deep in the Google ecosystem, it makes sense to hop in on the Pixel Watch.

There are a few turn off with the Google Pixel Watch -- the battery life and lifespan. Other smartwatches outlast the Pixel Watch, and since the Pixel Watch launched October 13, 2022, we might see a new one this year if Google sticks to an annual schedule.

Despite all of that, $100 is a pretty steep discount for the Google Pixel Watch. If you don't get all hot and bothered about new tech, you might as well go with this version.