Act fast! Google Pixel Watch sees massive $100 discount for Prime Day

By Rami Tabari
published

This Google Pixel Watch is tempting me and I kinda like it

Google Pixel Watch
(Image credit: Future)

Prime Day stops for no one, and I've seen enough Prime Day laptop deals to make my eyes bleed, which is why I was easily tantalized by the Google Pixel Watch seeing a massive  discount.

You can find the Google Pixel Watch with Wi-Fi for $249 @ Amazon. It normally costs $350, so that's $249 in savings. This is one of the best Prime Day smartwatch deals you can get. 

Google Pixel Watch: $349

Google Pixel Watch: $349 $249 @ Amazon
Save $100 on the Goole Pixel Watch — the best smartwatch for Android users. It features a sleek, comfortable design and offers 20 interchangeable band options. Freebies include 6 months of Fitbit Premium.

View Deal

The Google Pixel Watch is the perfect companion for Pixel users and lasts up to 40 hours on a full charge in some instances. You'll be able to take advantage of the fitness perks for at least 6 months before you have to start paying.

It not only comfortable but also stylish -- it offers 20 interchangeable band options. I love its minimalistic design, and since I'm already knee-deep in the Google ecosystem, it makes sense to hop in on the Pixel Watch.

There are a few turn off with the Google Pixel Watch -- the battery life and lifespan. Other smartwatches outlast the Pixel Watch, and since the Pixel Watch launched October 13, 2022, we might see a new one this year if Google sticks to an annual schedule.

Despite all of that, $100 is a pretty steep discount for the Google Pixel Watch. If you don't get all hot and bothered about new tech, you might as well go with this version.

Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.