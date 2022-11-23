Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 3060 is only $819 in Black Friday gaming laptop deal — use this promo code

Black Friday gaming laptop deals are already firing off! This Nitro 5 laptop features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of VRAM — and it's only $819.99 at Acer! (opens in new tab) (It was originally $1,050, yuck!)

For an extra 15% off, make sure to use promo code BLKNOV15. In addition to Nvidia 30-series graphics, the Acer Nitro 5 in this Black Friday deal comes with an Intel Core i5-11400H processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel display with a refresh rate of 144Hz.

Black Friday 2022 is officially on Nov. 25 and we're tracking early holiday discounts on laptops. For the best deals so far, browse our Black Friday laptop deals hub.

At 4.85 pounds and 14.3 x 10 x 0.94 inches, the Acer Nitro 5 is lighter than other rivals, including the MSI Katana GF66 (5.1 pounds, 14.1 x 10.2 x 1.0 inches) and the HP Victus 16 (5.4 pounds, 14.6 x 10.2 x 0.9 inches).

If you're looking for a stylish, powerful laptop that can handle triple-A games and graphics-intensive productivity, the Acer Nitro 5 is worth it, especially now that the company slashed a whopping $230 off the list price. Get it before the stock runs out!