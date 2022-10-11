Acer Chromebook Spin 311 falls to $199 for Prime Early Access sale

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is one of the best budget 2-in-1 laptops around. And thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access sale, it's even easier on the wallet.

One standout deal offers the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (opens in new tab) for just $159 — its lowest price ever. Normally $249, that's $90 off and among the sale's best laptop deals.

Save $90 on the convertible Chromebook Spin 311 during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. It packs an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) touch screen, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. Compact, sleek and versatile, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is perfect for your day-to-day needs.

Acer's Chromebook Spin 311 is easy to use, boots up in 8 seconds and has tough security. The laptop has an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) touch screen 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. These specs may seem modest, however, it's enough for basic duties like web browsing, creating docs and streaming.

The Chromebook Spin 311 supplies you with a USB 3.1 Type C port with DisplayPort and charging support and a USB 2.0 port. You can count on ultra-quick data transfer, video streaming and battery charging. And at 2.7 pounds and 11.4 x 8.1 x 0.7 inches, the Chromebook Spin 11 is on par with the Samsung Chromebook 4 (2.6 pounds), and Lenovo Chromebook C330 (2.8 pounds).

Now at its lowest price yet, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is one of the best laptops for the money.

