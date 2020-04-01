Acer Aspire 5 now $559 in cheap laptop deal

Finding a cheap laptop that doesn't sacrifice performance just got easier. This killer deal we found lets you nab one of our favorite laptops for an excellent price.

For a limited time, you can get the Acer Aspire 5 for $559.99 from B&H Photo Video. Typically priced at $649.99, that's $90 off and the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this Acer laptop.

This is one of the best laptop deals available right now.

The Acer Aspire 5 (A515-54-55AA) is one of the best laptops you can buy. This configuration packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

The model on sale packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Although we didn't review this particular machine, we're pretty stoked about the Acer Aspire 5 series family.

In our Core i3 CPU Acer Aspire 5 review, we praised its bright, 1080p display, strong performance, and nearly 9-hour battery life. We rated it 4 out of 5 stars and named it an Editor's Choice for its overall performance and affordable price.

Don't let the price fool you -- the Aspire 5 sports a premium aesthetic, with a silver, aluminum hood. At 3.8 pounds and 14.3 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches, the Aspire 5 is thinner and lighter than the HP 14 Laptop (3.1 pounds, 12.8 x 8.9 x 0.8 inches).

When it comes to connectivity, the Acer packs an RJ45 Ethernet port, an HDMI port, two USB 3.1 ports, a USB 2.0 port, a USB Type-C port, a Kensington lock slot and headphone jack.

Powered by Windows 10 and a 10 Gen Core i5 CPU, the Aspire 5 laptop is an excellent value at $90 off.