Acer Aspire 5 laptop crashes to $399 in early Memorial Day deal

Early Memorial Day deals offer notable discounts on today's best laptops. One standout deal affords you a top-rated Acer laptop for its best price yet.

Currently, Walmart has the Acer Aspire 5 Laptop on sale for just $399. It normally retails for $499, so that's $100 in savings and its lowest price ever.

Acer Aspire 5 Laptop: was $499 now $399 @ Walmart

Now $100 off, the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54-501Z) is one of the best laptops to buy. This machine packs a 14 inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, a 2.4-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD. It's a great value Windows laptop — especially at this price!

Although we didn't test this exact configuration, Acer Aspire 5 reviews at Walmart average 4.2 out of 5 stars. Satisfied customers praise its lightweight, sleek design and speedy performance. Others appreciate its full selection of ports and great sounding speakers.

By design, the Aspire 5 sports a premium aesthetic, with a silver, aluminum hood. At 3.2 pounds and 12.9 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches, the Aspire 5 is a portable 14 inch laptop. It's on par with the HP Laptop 14 (3.1 pounds, 12.8 x 8.9 x 0.8 inches), HP EliteBook 840 G7 (3 pounds, 12.74 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches) and HP Envy 14 (3.3 pounds, 12.3 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches).

Connectivity-wise, the Aspire 5 supplied you with an RJ45 Ethernet port, an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C 3.2 port, and a headphone/mic combo jack.

If you're on the hunt for a new laptop on a budget, the Acer Aspire 5 is an exceptional value.