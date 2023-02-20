Acer Aspire 5 12th Gen Intel i7 laptop hits new price low of $599 in Presidents Day deal

The Acer Aspire 5 with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU is one of the best laptops for productivity. One limited Presidents Day deal knocks this top-rated machine to its lowest price yet.

Today only, you can get the Acer Aspire 5 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Laptop for just $599 at Newegg. Formerly $809, that's $210 in savings and the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop. It also undercuts Acer's current direct price by $210. This is one of the best Presidents Day laptop deals you can get today.

Newegg also offers the AMD Ryzen 7-powered Acer Aspire 5 for $569 ($230 off).

Save $210 on the Acer Aspire 5 this Presidents Day. This Windows 11 laptop packs a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM for seamless multitasking. Meanwhile, Intel Iris Xe graphics supports photo and video editing. Rounding out its specs are 15.6-inch 1080p display and 512GB SSD.

Acer's Aspire 5 is one of the best laptops for college students and anyone else looking for a laptop for multitasking. The laptop in this deal features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display and runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, coupled with 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its hardware specs are Iris Xe graphics and fast-booting 512GB NVMe SSD. This configuration is adequate for creating docs, browsing the internet, streaming content and light photo/editing.

Though we didn't get to test it, Acer Aspire 5 review ratings at Newegg average 4.6 out of 5-stars. Happy customers rave over the laptop's fast, smooth performance and sturdy build quality. Others praise its data drive upgradability and expandable RAM up to 32GB.

Desgin-wise, the Acer Aspire 5's aluminum top cover and 0.7-inch thin chassis affords it a premium look and feel. Incorporated into its design is an ergonomic hinge that tilts the keyboard. This strategic engineering ensures comfortable typing, helps keep the laptop cool and improves sound.

As slim as it is, the Acer Aspire 5 packs plenty of ports. It equips you with: 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports (one with Power-off Charging), 1 x Thunderbolt 4 port, 1 x HDMI 2.1 port, 1 x RJ-45 Ethernet port and 1 x headphone/microphone combo jack.

In a nutshell, the Acer Aspire 5 is a solid everyday laptop. And at $210 off, it's a great value for the price.

This deal ends Feb. 21 at 2:59 a.m. ET so be sure to grab it while you still can.