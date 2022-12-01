Acade1Up Cyber Monday deals are still available — save $400 on The Simpsons, Terminator 2 and more

Acade1Up Cyber Monday deals are still available and slash up to $400 off these retro arcade game machines. Right now, you can get the Arcade1Up The Simpsons Arcade Machine for $299 (opens in new tab) from Dell. That's $400 off its former price of $699 and the lowest price ever for this arcade cabinet. It's also one of the best gaming deals we've seen all year. You can also get it from Target (opens in new tab) for the same price.

The Simpsons Arcade Machine multiplayer arcade machine makes a great addition to any game room or gift for retro gamers. Dell also offers the Arcade1UP Terminator 2 for $299 (opens in new tab) ($400 off). Again, Target (opens in new tab) offers the same deal.

(opens in new tab) Arcade1Up The Simpsons Arcade Machine: $699 $299 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Currently $400 off, this arcade machine is at its lowest price yet. Arcade1Up's The Simpsons Arcade Machine makes a great addition to any game room or arcade machine collection. This 2-in-1 arcade cabinet with riser includes the early '90s game, The Simpsons, and The Simpsons Bowling, released in 2000. Target (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

Arcade1Up is renowned for manufacturing the best retro arcade game machines. The Simpsons arcade cabinet includes two games — the early '90s video game, The Simpsons, along with The Simpsons Bowling, released in 2000.

Although we didn't test this arcade machine, Arcade1Up Simpsons reviews at Target rate it 4.4 out of 5 stars. Satisfied customers say it brings back childhood memories and that it's as close to the original arcade game as it gets. Others love the build quality and Wi-Fi connectivity for multplayers.

The arcade machine has a custom-shaped design with a custom riser, 17-inch LCD screen, and real-feel arcade controls. It supports up to four players and offers Live Wi-Fi to play online with other arcade cabinet owners.

(opens in new tab) Arcade1Up Terminator 2 Arcade Machine: $699 $299 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Currently $400 off, Arcade1Up Terminator 2 is cheaper than ever. Arcade1Up's Terminator 2 arcade cabinet is a must-have for T2 and retro gaming fans. It's a great addition to any game room or arcade machine collection. It includes two guns with force feedback, light-up marquee, custom riser, and Wi-Fi for leaderboards. Target (opens in new tab)offers this same deal.

(opens in new tab) Arcade1Up NFL Blitz Legends: $599 $499 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Arcade1Up NFL Blitz Legends 3-in-1 arcade machine. It includes NFL Blitz, NFL Blitz ‘99, and NFL Bliz 2000: Gold Edition. Originally released by Midway in the late ‘90s and officially licensed by the NFL, this was the iconic, showboatin’ football title that featured every pro team during that time and legendary players in their over-the-top best. Target (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.