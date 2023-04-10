9 Nintendo games 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' is based on, save up to 50%

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' box office numbers boast $377 million worldwide since its April 5 release, as Variety (opens in new tab) reports. Retailers are now celebrating the instant blockbuster by slashing up to 50% off the Nintendo games that inspired it. For example, you can get Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for just $29.97 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. Normally, it retails for $60, so that's 50% in savings. This is the lowest price we've seen for this newly released Mario game.

I played 2-hours of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and found it fun and challenging. It encourages you to use stealth strategy to eliminate enemies and advance to the next level. You'll team up with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, and friends on a galactic rescue mission.

Another must-buy 'Super Mario Bros. Movie'-feel game is Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (opens in new tab)— now on sale for $39 ($30 off). This deal is an excellent value since you're getting two games for the price of one. It's like paying $20 for each game which is rare for a Mario title.

Whether you're on nostalgia high from seeing the 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' or plan to see it soon, now is a great time to score Mario games for the cheap. Browse more of today's discounts on popular games that inspired 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' below.

'Super Mario Bros. Movie' game deals

(opens in new tab) Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: $59 $29 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save 50% on Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope, the latest adventure in the frachise. Team up with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, and their friends on a galactic journey to defeat a malevolent entity and save your Spark companions.

(opens in new tab) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury: $59 $39 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on Super Mario 3D World + Bower's Fury — a must-buy game for Mario fans. In this adventure game, you can choose to play as Mario himself or another memorable character from the franchise. Run, jump, and climb your way through dozens of colorful courses to collect stars and find hidden treasures. Thanks to multiplayer support, you can team up with friends locally or online to complete stages.

(opens in new tab) Super Mario Bros. Deluxe U: $59 $39 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on Super Mario Bros. Deluxe U. Join Mario, Luigi, and their gang of pals for single-player or multiplayer fun with Super Mario Deluxe U. With its easy-to-use controls and new playable characters, this game is suitable for beginner and veteran players alike.

(opens in new tab) Super Mario Maker 2: $59 $39 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on Super Mario Maker 2 and unleash your creativity by building your own side-scrolling courses. This game features 100+ colorful levels to explore in single-player Story mode and tons of customization tools for creatives to tinker with.

(opens in new tab) Luigi's Mansion 3: $59 $39 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on Luigi's Manshion 3. Catch colorful ghosts and solve fun puzzles while searching for Mario and his friends at the Last Resort Hotel. As Luigi, players can also summon Googigi, a ghastly green doppelganger, to overcome various obstacles. In addition to single-player and co-op modes, up to 8 friends can play together online in a variety of minigames. GameStop (opens in new tab) and Walmart (opens in new tab) mirror this deal.

(opens in new tab) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $59 $49 @ Target (opens in new tab)

Save $10 on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a must buy Nintendo Switch game for Mario fans. Race with friends or battle them in battle mode on a variety of battle courses. This best-selling Mario game is an absolute blast and is rated E for everyone.

(opens in new tab) Super Mario Odyssey: $59 $49 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $10 on Super Mario Odyssey, a must-buy Nintendo Switch game. Mario’s latest adventure features intricate, gorgeous levels, 14 different levels and over 100 collectibles.

(opens in new tab) Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze: $59 $39 @ Best Buy

(opens in new tab)Save $20 on Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. Barrel-blast into this critically acclaimed Donkey Kong adventure game. Explore islands to collect letters and puzzle pieces as classic Kongs from the original game. Players will also enjoy playing as the hip-looking Funky Kong in an all-new Funky Mode. GameStop (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.