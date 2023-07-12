5 Best Prime Day Fitbit deals still available

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is serving up the best Fitbit deals of the summer. It's one of the best sales to catch if you want to get yourself a new Fitbit tracker or smartwatch for the cheap. Amazon continues to offer the Fitbit Versa 4 for just $149. Formerly $199, that's $60 off and an all-time low price for this fitness smartwatch. Not to be outdone, Walmart mirrors this deal. It's a great alternative if you refuse to spend $250 - $400 for an Apple Watch, Pixel Watch or Galaxy Watch 5.

Naturally, the Google-owned Fitbit Versa 4 features Google Maps for step-by-step navigation directions and Google Wallet for secure payments. And to help you reach your fitness goals, it includes 40 distinct exercise modes. The Fitbit Versa 4 accurately tracks just about any fitness activity from High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) to weight lifting, CrossFit and dance.

That's just one of the best Prime Day Fitbit deals still available on this second day of Amazon's 48-hour sale. See today's best Prime Day Fitbit deals below.

Fitbit Versa 4: $199 $139 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the Fitbit Versa 4 and nab for its lowest price ever. Track your workouts and listen to Google Play music at the same time. Plus, it's among the few smartwatches to include blood oxygen monitoring to really stay on top of your health. Not to be outdone, Walmart mirrors this deal.

Fitbit Sense 2: $299 $229 @ Amazon

Saver $70 on the FitBit Sense 2. The FitBit Sense 2 is a popular smartwatch that features tools that help you manage stress and sleep. It can also monitor your heart rate. Other perks include mindfulness content, atrial fibrillation assessment, menstrual health tracking, workout intensity maps, and more.

Fitbit Charge 5: $149 $99 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Fitbit Charge 5. There's never been a better time to get your hands on this handy fitness tracker. Receive text notifications with ease and track your heart rate and sleep cycles to always keep your health in mind.

Fitbit Inspire 3: $129 $99 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the Fitbit Inspire 3. Record your workouts and heartrate and then easily access the data from the convenient Fitbit app. Plus, a battery life of up to 10 days leaves less time worrying about charging your device and more time just living life. This is a budget-friendly choice if you're looking for a more affordable fitness tracker.