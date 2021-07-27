480Hz gaming displays could arrive in 2023 — Step aside 360Hz

In 2021, we've seen a surge of displays boasting speedy 360Hz refresh rates, with some of the best monitors and gaming laptops today delivering premium panels. But the next generation of buttery-smooth PC gaming may already be in the works.



LG Display and AU Optronics plan to work on 480Hz refresh rate panels by 2021 and go into production by the end of 2022, according to reports from TFT Central. The boost will be limited display panels at 1080p (1920 x 1080 resolution), although there are reportedly plans for LG to push the 240Hz refresh rate on 2560 x 1440 resolution panels.

The reports state the first iteration of a display boasting a 480Hz refresh rate from LG will be a 24.5-inch monitor with HDR 400 support and sRGB colour gamut coverage. AU Optonics also has one in the works, but there isn't much detail on its first product.



The company is also, reportedly, planning on delivering a 1440p display at 360Hz and a 4K display at 240Hz — blazing past the 4K at 120Hz video output many are looking to achieve with the HDMI 2.1 port on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.



Displays with a 360Hz refresh rate offer peak smoothness when gaming, but even those rates can seem a tad excessive for the general gamer. Unless you're a professional esports player or looking to get into competitive first-person, you'll find that refresh rates higher than 144Hz can be overkill.



That said, Laptop Mag staff were blown away when first testing out a 360Hz monitor, significantly improving their capabilities to track and shoot enemies in a reaction test in CS:GO. If this is the case, a 480Hz monitor could be a game-changer.



For those that have money to dish out and are looking to experience a 360Hz refresh rate (before 480Hz eventually arrives), you'll want to check out one of the first gaming laptops to feature a display with a 360Hz refresh rate: the Alienware m17 R4.