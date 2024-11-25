Dell and Alienware Black Friday: The best sales are finally live

Refresh

Pick up the Dell S2421NX monitor for a mere $79 right now. Typically $129, that’s $50 in savings! This 24-inch monitor features an LED panel, 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution, a 75Hz refresh rate, a 4ms response time, and AMD FreeSync technology. It’s also VESA-mount compatible if you want to lift and suspend your monitor instead of using the included stand.

Expand your laptop or desktop setup with an extra monitor, and watch your productivity soar. More screens means more you can see at once, and luckily, this Best Buy deal makes adding a second or third monitor to your setup incredibly affordable.

It’s a wired keyboard, which is great for speedy response while gaming, and it features linear Cherry MX Red switches, PBT double-shot keycaps, and AlienFX per-key RGB lighting.

Keyboards with a 10-key number pad are great, but not when you’re short on desk space. Snag this compact Alienware Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard for just $69 via Dell in the sleek black ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ colorway. The white ‘Lunar Lake’ color is also on sale , but only for $84.

Our Alienware x16 R2 review unit has these exact same specs, and we awarded it 4 out of 5 stars for its strong performance and graphics, thin design, satisfying keyboard, and excellent thermal design.

It’s decked out with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, 32GB of RAM, a Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB of VRAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) with a smooth 240Hz refresh rate.

Alienware makes some of the best gaming laptops around, and that’s why this huge discount is a major win for those in search of a top-notch gaming laptop. Amazon has the Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop on sale for only $2,499 in a pre-Black Friday deal.

This mouse features speedy 4KHz wireless or 8KHz wired polling rates, Magnetic-Force keyplates for satisfying clicks, and easy-to-use customization software that lets you personalize the DPI, polling rate, and button function.

Save $40 and grab the Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for only $109 from Dell. Both the black 'Dark Side of the Moon' and white 'Lunar Light' colorways are slashed by $40 right now.

At the heart of this all-in-one computer is a 10-core Intel Core 7 150U processor. It's also equipped with a Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 27-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen display.

For Black Friday, you can snag the Inspiron 27-inch All-in-One setup for just $999 ($400 off) at Best Buy. It comes with everything you'd need to use it: a wireless keyboard, a wireless mouse, and the computer itself.

If you've been working from home via a laptop for a while, it might be time to level up to a desktop station. Luckily, Dell makes that easy with all-in-one computer solutions.

The Alienware Horizon Slim Backpack is slashed to just $34 on Amazon ahead of Black Friday. In the main compartment, there are dedicated tablet and laptop sleeves with anti-scratch Nylex linings, the latter of which can support up to 17-inch laptops, and 360-degree EVA foam cushioning for more protection.

Whether you're a student, remote worker, or just someone who likes to travel with their laptop, investing in a high-quality laptop backpack will give you peace of mind while commuting.

You can pick it up in the black 'Dark Side of the Moon' colorway above, or choose the white 'Lunar Light' colorway instead.

This sleek, tenkeyless 75% keyboard offers tri-mode connectivity (Bluetooth, USB 2.4GHz, and wired), customizable RGB backlighting, and Alienware's new Linear mechanical switches. The keyboard is hot-swappable, so you can play around with different switches as well. It fits "nearly all 3-pin and 5-pin switches."

If you don't have a mechanical keyboard for your computer setup at home, check out the Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard for just $139 .

This hefty monitor features a QD-OLED panel, 3440 x 1440-pixel resolution, 0.1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro tech, and a max 165Hz refresh rate. In terms of ports, it has two DisplayPort inputs, one HDMI input, and five USB ports.

Through Best Buy, you can pick up the 34-inch Alienware AW3423DWF curved monitor for just $649 . Regularly $899, that’s $250 in savings!

Investing in a beautiful curved monitor will enhance your gaming experience tenfold. Though they’re quite expensive at full price, Black Friday deals knock them down to be more affordable.

My favorite G15 configuration is discounted to only $799 right now — that’s $300 in savings! It features an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, 16GB of RAM, a Nvidia RTX 4060 with 8GB of VRAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Grab a G15 gaming laptop for as low as $649 directly through Dell . This is an ideal laptop for casual gamers who don’t tend to play graphically intensive games. Think: Stardew Valley, My Time at Sandrock, or even Hollow Knight.

One of the most affordable entry-level gaming laptop series you can pick up is the Dell G15 lineup. And thanks to early Black Friday sales, these budget-friendly laptops are becoming an even better bargain.

It features Intel’s Core 7 150U processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1080) display — all wrapped up in a gorgeous Midnight Blue chassis. At its lowest price ever , this laptop would make an excellent gift, especially for students.

This deal might only be knocking $150 off this laptop’s price, but when the laptop is already so dang affordable, it becomes an even better value. Ahead of Black Friday, snag the Dell Inspiron 5640 for only $729 via Amazon, a great overall laptop for basic productivity.

My favorite configuration is the Dell G16 with an RTX 4060 for just $999 . Normally $1,499, that’s a whopping $500 in savings for a laptop that can play casual games with ease. In addition to the Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, this laptop is also equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 240Hz display.

If you’ve been eyeing Dell’s G16 gaming laptops, now is definitely the time to jump. Three Dell G16 gaming laptop configurations are discounted for Black Friday, with savings up to $600.

This 24-inch monitor features FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution, a 75Hz refresh rate, slim bezels, AMD FreeSync tech, and a handy anti-glare coating. With these specs, Dell’s SE2422HX monitor is also a solid option for casual gamers.

Adding a second monitor to your setup doesn’t have to be expensive — thanks to this early Black Friday deal. Grab Dell’s SE2422HX monitor for only $89 at Amazon to expand your setup and boost your productivity.

It's decked out with a 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, 32GB of RAM, a Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a gorgeous 18-inch display with 2560 x 1600-pixel resolution, 300 nits max brightness, and a 165Hz refresh rate.

Right now, you can pick up the Alienware m18 R2 for just $1,999 at Best Buy ahead of Black Friday. That's $500 in savings on a stellar configuration.

Are you looking for an epic Black Friday deal on a gaming laptop? Well, you've stumbled across one of the best deals we've seen so far.

The 16” laptop is spacious, and the specs are made for productivity. If you use your laptop in the field and may lose it, know that an internationally recognized cryptoprocessor known as the “Trusted Platform Module” is there to protect your data.

Currently, Amazon has the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7640 laptop at $250 off the list price of just $699. The on-sale model has an Intel Core i-7 processor, a more than reasonable 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard disk.

Dell is keeping the savings going with its Alienware Tri-Mode lineup. For Black Friday, you can save $40 and get the Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Keyboard for just $189.

Like the rest of the Tri-Mode lineup, this keyboard can be connected via Bluetooth, a USB-RF dongle, or a wired connection. It has satisfying Cherry MX Red switches, per-key customizable RGB backlighting, and durable double-shot PBT keycaps. If your gaming setup is all-white, opt for the discounted Lunar Light colorway instead.

For anyone with a new gaming laptop on their wishlist, Black Friday is the best time of year to make that purchase.

Right now, the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop is available at Best Buy for $1,299—that's $600 in savings!

The specs in this deal for just under $1,300 are jaw-dropping. This laptop has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

With those specs, you can play most AAA games at high settings and get decent frame rates.

The m16 R2 also features a fairly impressive display. The 16-inch LED display offers 2560 x 1600-pixel resolution, an incredibly smooth 240Hz refresh rate, and 300 nits max brightness.

The Dell Latitude 3550 Laptop is only $949 ($290 in savings) right now, and you’ll get some pretty powerful specs in exchange for that affordable price. The Latitude 3550 has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1355U processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and Windows 11 Pro.

The 15.6-inch touchscreen display boasts FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution and 250 nits max brightness. Overall, it’s a solid choice for tackling basic productivity tasks!

If you want to see your work in crisp 4K resolution, this is the monitor deal to jump on. Save $100 and snag the Dell S2721QS 27-inch monitor for just $199 at Amazon — that’s 33% off!

In addition to its 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, this monitor features ultra-thin bezels, a 60Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync technology to prevent screen tearing. The stand is also adjustable, so you can customize the monitor’s height, tilt, and angle to suit your needs.

If you’re in search of a top-notch business laptop, we’ve got you covered. The Dell Precision 3591 laptop is only $2,349 in this Black Friday deal — that’s $720 in savings!

At that impressively discounted price, this laptop features a powerful Intel Core Ultra 9 185H vPro Enterprise processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), 60Hz, 250-nit display, Windows 11 Pro, and a plethora of ports, including two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, and an SD card slot.

Dell says you’ll “hear every step” with this gaming headset, and that’s exactly what you want to fully immerse yourself in your games.

On a more technical note, this headset offers tri-mode connectivity (USB-RF, Bluetooth, wired), 40mm drivers, customizable RGB lighting, active noise cancellation, and Dolby Atmos Virtual Surround Sound.

Save $50 and get the Alienware Tri-Mode wireless headset for just $129 at Dell. Or, pick up this discounted headset in the ‘Lunar Light’ color scheme instead.

For PC gamers, a good mouse can make or break your gaming experience. Whether you’re playing competitively or casually, a smooth-moving mouse is a must.

This Black Friday deal slashes $40 off the Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Mouse in the white 'Lunar Light' shade. The black 'Dark Side of the Moon' colorway is also on sale if you’d prefer a lighter color.

The mouse barely weighs anything (0.19 pounds), can connect via Bluetooth, USB-RF, or a USB-C cable, and offers impressive performance with 26,000 DPI. There are also two buttons on each side of the mouse that can be customized via software.

Grab the Dell Latitude 5550 laptop for only $1,159 ($347 off), equipped with Intel’s Core Ultra 7 155U processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), 60Hz, 250-nit display.

Laptop Mag hasn’t reviewed this particular laptop, but we’ve reviewed laptops with the Intel Core Ultra 7 155U CPU and found them to perform strongly and efficiently. Getting the above specs for a little over $1,000 is a great deal.

Dell says this is a ‘Limited Time Deal,’ so there’s no telling how long it’ll stay up or how long stock will last. If you’re interested, act fast!

While many gamers use external audio sources, the majority of gamers (myself included) solely use headphones to enjoy games. Finding a high-quality headset is imperative for getting the most immersion out of your gaming experience.

That's why this deal excites me so much. You can pick up the Alienware Pro Wireless headset for $199 directly through Dell's site, knocking $30 off the original price. This well-reviewed headset features 50mm graphene-coated drivers, hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and up to 75 hours of battery life.

Pick up a pair in the sleek black colorway above (called Dark Side of the Moon) or in a white shade (called Lunar Light).

Prime members, this computer tower deal is just for you. Pick up a Dell OptiPlex 7010 desktop tower for a mere $679 at Amazon in this exclusive deal for Prime members.

This tower comes with a 12th Gen Intel i5-12500, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and Windows 11 Pro. For anyone trying to set up an at-home workstation, this tower is the perfect place to start.

Best Buy is on fire today with early Black Friday laptop deals. The AI-ready Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 is knocked down to only $699 right now — that's $450 off!

This 2024 configuration comes packed with Intel's powerful and efficient Core Ultra 7 155H processor, integrated Intel Arc graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a large 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display.

Plus, it's a 2-in-1 laptop. That means you can quickly switch between using the device in traditional laptop mode, tablet mode, and tent mode (which I think is the best way to stream media on a 2-in-1 laptop).

If you can't decide between a tablet and a laptop, get a 2-in-1!

Ahead of Black Friday, the 2024 Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is just $449 at Best Buy. Regularly $729, that's $280 in savings for a pretty solid laptop/tablet combo.

For that incredible sale price, this laptop comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 8640HS CPU, integrated AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB of DDR5 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. While 8GB of RAM may not accommodate tab-hoarding tendencies, it's plenty for basic productivity needs.

At 250 nits max brightness, the display may be a bit dim for some, but for streaming the occasional YouTube video or movie, it's effective enough. The 14-inch display features FHD+ (1920 x 1200) resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, so it'll be a decent option for casual gaming as well.

Whether you're creating your first desktop setup or you're looking to add a second monitor to improve productivity, this discounted monitor is worth a look.

For Black Friday, Amazon knocks $70 off Dell's S2725 monitor, bringing it down to its lowest price ever. This 27-inch monitor features QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, a 100Hz refresh rate, integrated dual 5W speakers, and an adjustable stand so you can reach the perfect ergonomic height and angle for your needs.

This early Black Friday deal directly through Dell just made desktop gaming a lot more affordable. While stock lasts, you can pick up the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop for only $1,399 — that's a whopping $600 in savings! Plus, you'll get free shipping.

Inside, this gaming powerhouse features an Intel Core i7 14700F 20-core CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 12GB of VRAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. It's also equipped with a nifty liquid cooling system and a clear side panel so you can take in all its beauty.

Dell's XPS 13 9345 earned 4 out of 5 stars from us in our review, and right now, it can be yours for 33% off. Thanks to an early Black Friday deal via Best Buy, you can grab the XPS 13 9345 for only $999.

At $500 off, you'll be getting a laptop decked out with the powerful Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It also features a pretty impressive 13.4-inch OLED display with 2880 x 1800-pixel resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits max brightness.

Working from a laptop is great, especially if you travel a lot or you prefer the hustle and bustle of a coffee shop. But sometimes, there's nothing better than utilizing a desktop setup at home.

Via Amazon, you can snag the Dell Inspiron 3030 desktop tower for $799, its lowest price ever. Regularly $999, that's $200 in savings!

Inside, it's equipped with an Intel Core i7-14700 CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. With its rear ports, the Inspiron 3030 computer can support up to three FHD monitors or a single 4K monitor.

A curved monitor can truly enhance your gaming experience. And fortunately, the highly reviewed Dell S3222DGM 32-inch curved gaming monitor is slashed to $199 at Best Buy for Black Friday.

This beauty boasts QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, a smooth 165Hz refresh rate, a 2ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium sync technology to limit screen tearing. With those features and its 31.5-inch screen, you'll be immersed in your favorite games like never before.

This deal is worth checking out for anyone in the market for a no-frills laptop capable of handling any basic task you throw at it. Through Walmart, you can pick up the Dell Inspiron 3520 laptop for just $429 — that's $170 in savings!

For that incredibly low price, the specs are impressive. It's packed with a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a whopping 1TB of SSD storage. Its 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel display is nothing to sneeze at either, with a surprising refresh rate of 120Hz.

For students, remote workers, or those who just need to access the internet on their laptop, this discounted Inspiron 3520 is a gem.

Anytime you can save more than $400 on a laptop and that means it's 49% off, it's worth a look. The impressive Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Business Laptop with 8GB of RAM and a full HD touchscreen is that laptop.

The Inspiron 15 3000 runs Windows 11 Pro and is powered by an Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor. It has 256GB of storage and a 720p camera. It includes three Type-A USB ports, 1 HDMI port, a headphone jack, and an SD card reader to extend your productivity.

On Amazon right now, the 18-inch Alienware m18 gaming laptop is 13% off. It's $2,299, down from a list price of $2,649. It comes with the AMED Ryzen 9-7845HX processor, 32GB of RAM, 1 TB of storage, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card.

There's the backlit keyboard you'd expect in a gaming laptop and Dolby Atmos sound, in addition to several fans and pipes to dissipate the heat that would otherwise make this laptop too hot to handle.

You may not realize it, but a second monitor will improve your life. Even if you don't use it all the time — it's challenging to move it to the couch, after all — the second screen is a game-changer because of the productivity it unlocks.

Enter the Dell S2721NX, a 27-inch LED monitor. It has 2 HDMI ports, lowered blue light, is flicker-free, and boasts an anti-glare screen. Its maximum resolution is 1920x1080, and while you could watch 4K movies on it, the S2721NX excels at getting things done. It also features a VESA mount, should you need it.

The Dell S2721NX 27-inch monitor is $99.99 at Best Buy, marked down from its list price of $159.99. It's part of the Best Buy Black Friday sale.

If you are considering joining the two-monitor world, this may be your best deal.

On Tuesday, the Dell outlet announced a new sale that runs through 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Monday, November 25, with markdowns around the 17% range.

The best deal, however, is a 40% discount on refurbished Dell Inspiron 16 laptops. Originally priced at $700, this laptop is now $253 (with free shipping). Let's look at what you get. One of these refurbished laptops has a 16-inch display, an Intel Core 13th Generation i5-1334U processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of storage.

Through Thursday, November 21, Best Buy has the Intel i7-powered Dell Inspiron 15 — with a respectable 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage for just $529, which is $220 off the normal price of $749.

We've been reviewing this popular 15-inch laptop for years. The 2024 version of the Inspiron 15 has a display big enough for streaming and comes with a few light tools for production, including one HDMI port, three USB Type-A ports, a headphone jack, a microphone input, and a front-facing camera.

It claims to have nine hours of battery life and a maximum brightness of 220 nits. It's the multi-tool of laptops, and at $529, a value for many users who aren't going to edit 4K video but need something to get work done on the go.