Apple Black Friday deals: Save up to $200 on MacBook Pro M3 at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro M3 13-inch:

Was: $1,599

Now: $1,449 @Amazon

Save $150 on the Apple MacBook Pro M3 14-inch laptop with Retina display.

Features: The MacBook Pro M3 14-inch comes with an M3 chipset with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage.

Launch date: November. 2023

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this recently launched MacBook Pro M3 14-inch.

Price comparison: B&H $1,599

Review consensus: The MacBook Pro 14 has only gotten better with the addition of Apple’s new M3 chip, which delivers better overall and gaming performance than its predecessor with even longer battery life.

Review: Laptop Mag: ★★★★½

Buy it if: You want a laptop that can handle power-hungry productivity demands, video editing and gaming, while delivering long lasting battery life.

Don't buy it if: You just need a basic laptop to push documents and send emails or if it's out of your budget.