Apple Black Friday deals: Save up to $200 on MacBook Pro M3 at Amazon
This M3 powered MacBook Pro is hard to pass up at this price.
Black Friday MacBook deals are surfacing during Amazon's early Black Friday sale. The recently launched base level MacBook Pro M3 14-inch is a powerhouse that handles everything from gaming to content creation while also being an absolutely stunning laptop. It scored 4.5 stars during our review, and wowed our Editor-in-Chief with its "incredible endurance".
You can snag this lightweight powerhouse that comes with Apple's latest and most powerful M3 chipset at Amazon and save $150. If you have a budding content creator or soon to be college student in your life, this is the laptop that will launch them forward, and you can finally pick one up for an all-time low price. Amazon also offers the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro chip for $2,299 ($200 off).
Today's best MacBook Pro M3 deal
Apple MacBook Pro M3 13-inch:
Was: $1,599
Now: $1,449 @Amazon
Save $150 on the Apple MacBook Pro M3 14-inch laptop with Retina display.
Features: The MacBook Pro M3 14-inch comes with an M3 chipset with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage.
Launch date: November. 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this recently launched MacBook Pro M3 14-inch.
Price comparison: B&H $1,599
Review consensus: The MacBook Pro 14 has only gotten better with the addition of Apple’s new M3 chip, which delivers better overall and gaming performance than its predecessor with even longer battery life.
Buy it if: You want a laptop that can handle power-hungry productivity demands, video editing and gaming, while delivering long lasting battery life.
Don't buy it if: You just need a basic laptop to push documents and send emails or if it's out of your budget.
