5+ Cyber Monday Samsung Galaxy laptop deals: Last chance to save up to $650

Cyber Monday is in full swing and so too are the laptop deals, including many of Samsung's impressive Galaxy Book series. These laptops are ultra-chic, ultra-portable, ultra-powerful, and ultra-affordable thanks to several deals that see them discounted by as much as $650.

My pick of the bunch probably has to be the impressive Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge now on sale for only $699 at Samsung's online store. Not only is it a dream to look at, but this Windows-based alternative to Apple's MacBook Air is a Copilot+ PC, granting it additional AI-powered features in Windows 11.

Of course, as with any deals round-up we seek to provide you with, you can aim higher or lower in terms of price of specs to suit your needs. For a little less of your moolah, you can claim the base Samsung Galaxy Book4, now only $529 at Best Buy. Or, aim big and take home a real MacBook Pro rival with an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-Series graphics, and a dazzling 16-inch AMOLED display at a $650 discount with the Galaxy Book4 Ultra, now $1,749 at Samsung's online store.

Whatever your fancy, just know time and stock are of the essence. These deals are likely to expire at the stroke of midnight, so get in while the getting is good and save big this Cyber Monday.

Today's best Cyber Monday deals on Samsung Galaxy laptops

Save $370 Samsung Galaxy Book4: was $899 now $529 at Best Buy Save $370 on the 15.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Book4 laptop on Cyber Monday, granting you a powerful notebook backed by Intel's Core 7 CPU and Intel Arc graphics. The Galaxy Book4 is a great option for everyday use, and at a price just north of $500, it's a real steal this Cyber Monday. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit LED anti-glare display, Intel Core 7 150U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home Price check: Best Buy $529

Chromebook Plus Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus: was $699 now $664 at Best Buy Save $35 Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook Plus is a fantastic lightweight and easy-to-use laptop running Chrome OS, perfect for students and casual computer users who need the ideal laptop for surfing the web, answering emails, and making video calls online. It's a small discount, but we'll take it, as this is a powerful Chromebook backed by an Intel Core 3 100U processor. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 X 1080) 400-nit display Intel Core 3 100U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Graphics, 256GB of storage, Chrome OS Price check: Samsung $699

Copilot+ PC Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge: was $899 now $699 at Samsung Save $200 Samsung's Copilot+ PC unlocks the advanced AI functions of Windows 11 and is outfitted with the impressive Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor offering impressive performance and battery life. This is a fantastic MacBook Air alternative and should make for a great laptop for just about everyone. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit LED anti-glare display, Snapdragon X Plus 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home Price check: Best Buy $699

AI PC Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360: was $1,899 now $1,249 at Samsung Save $650 on Samsung's 2-in-1 Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 laptop and enjoy all of the functionality of a laptop and a tablet in one machine. This notebook is powered by Intel's Core Ultra 7 CPU, making it an AI PC, offering performance improvements as well as less battery drain. It also features a gorgeous 16-inch AMOLED display, meaning it's great for binging on Netflix and Amazon Prime in your off hours too! Features: 16-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) AMOLED anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home Price check: Best Buy $1,249

Copilot+ PC Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360: was $1,699 now $1,499 at Samsung Save $200 on Samsung's Copilot+ PC 2-in-1 throughout Cyber Monday. This model takes everything that works from the notebook above and dials things up a notch, unlocking all of Windows 11's AI features and further excelling when it comes to performance and battery life. Features: 16-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) AMOLED anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 256V CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home Price check: Best Buy $1,499