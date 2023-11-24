The Razer Blade 14 is my favorite gaming laptop of all-time and it's $300 off on Black Friday

Black Friday begins properly today with amazing deals appearing in every corner of the internet. From laptops to phones, we're seeing an amazing collection of worthwhile discounts, but we think you'll want to really sit down and pay attention to this one.

Are you a gamer who prefers playing on laptops but is sick of how often they feel shoddy, poorly made, have terrible battery life, boast crappy displays, or just plain and simply aren't sturdy enough to feel like they'll last? Look no further, because the Razer Blade 14 is a personal favorite gaming laptop, and if you can afford it, we highly recommend it to a majority of players.

Best of all, the Razer Blade 14 is $2,399 at Razer for Black Friday. This means its price has been reduced by $300, and considering its long battery life, stunning display, and great performance, it's an excellent time to purchase my personal favorite gaming laptop ever.