The Razer Blade 14 is my favorite gaming laptop of all-time and it's $300 off on Black Friday
Black Friday begins properly today with amazing deals appearing in every corner of the internet. From laptops to phones, we're seeing an amazing collection of worthwhile discounts, but we think you'll want to really sit down and pay attention to this one.
Are you a gamer who prefers playing on laptops but is sick of how often they feel shoddy, poorly made, have terrible battery life, boast crappy displays, or just plain and simply aren't sturdy enough to feel like they'll last? Look no further, because the Razer Blade 14 is a personal favorite gaming laptop, and if you can afford it, we highly recommend it to a majority of players.
Best of all, the Razer Blade 14 is $2,399 at Razer for Black Friday. This means its price has been reduced by $300, and considering its long battery life, stunning display, and great performance, it's an excellent time to purchase my personal favorite gaming laptop ever.
Razer Blade 14:
$2,699.99 $2,399.99 @ Razer
Overview:
Save $300 on the Razer Blade 14, my personal favorite gaming laptop.
Features: 14-inch QHD+ 240Hz, 2560 x 1600 display, 1TB SSD, 16GB of RAM, RTX 4070 graphics card, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor.
Release date: June 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration.
Reviews: The Razer Blade 14 is a wondrous machine and makes for an excellent choice if you're in need of a great machine that can accomplish everything you need to without slacking in any avenues.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a machine with a great display, good external build, solid graphics performance, great productivity metrics, long battery life, and premium feel in all avenues.
Don't it buy if: You want a cheaper RTX 4070 laptop and don't mind sacrificing a great feeling exterior, beautiful display, and long battery life. For budget consumers, we highly recommend the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro.
