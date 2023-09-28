Surface Laptop Studio 2 preorder deal puts $470 back into your pocket

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 preorders are now live at the Microsoft Store. Pricing starts from $1,999. While it may be too early for outright discounts, Microsoft's limited time preorder deal saves you hundreds.

Preorder the Surface Laptop Studio 2 Bundle for $1,999 at Microsoft and get 15-months of Microsoft 365 Personal for free. You'll also get a 4-year subscription of Microsoft Complete with accidental damage coverage. This bundle would normally set you back $2,469, so that's $470 in savings.

As far as laptop deals go, this is one of the best preorder value bundles you can get.

Today's best Surface Laptop Studio 2 preorder deal

Preorder Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2: $2,469 $1,999 @ Microsoft

Save $470 when you preorder the Surface Laptop Studio 2 Bundle. Plus, save an additional $150 via Microsoft's Trade-in Program. The Surface Laptop Studio 2 bundle includes: the Surface Laptop Studio 2, a 15-month subscription of Microsoft 365 Personal, and a 4-year subscription to Microsoft Complete with accidental damage coverage. Surface Laptop Studio 2 preorders ship Oct. 3.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio 2 might be a great MacBook Pro alternative for creators and power-users. The base model has a 14.4-inch, (2400 x 1600) 120Hz touch screen and is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Evo Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU alongside 16GB of RAM. For graphics handling and storage, it's outfitted with Intel Iris Xe Graphics and removable 512GB SSD, respectively.

If you're looking for discrete graphics, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of VRAM configuration costs $2,399. Or, get a 4060 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 64GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for $3,299. Content creators will want the highest tier with Nvidia RTX Ada 2000 GPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for $3,599.

In our Surface Laptop Studio 2 hands-on review, it wowed us with its versatile design, strong CPU and GPU combo, and haptic keyboard. We found the magnetic Surface Pen easy to use and its rated 18-hour battery life impressive.

Microsoft design engineers gave the 2nd gen Surface Studio a silver anodized aluminum chassis with a shiny Windows logo adorned in the center of the lid. Under the lid you'll find a full-size keyboard and new haptic touchpad. Port-wise, you get 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 x USB Type-A 3.1 port, 1 x Surface Connect port, 1 x microSDXC card reader, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

All that remains a mystery are the Surface Laptop Studio 2's Benchmark test result. If it bests Apple's M2 chip, it could dethrone the mighty MacBook Pro and cause an upset.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 preorders ship to arrive by Oct. 3.