Our favorite Dell XPS 15 gets hit with steep $500 discount for Black Friday
Save $500 on the latest Dell XPS 15 with Intel i7 / RTX 4050
Black Friday 2023 has arrived and while deals abound in just about every category from laptops to phones, it's also inarguably one of the best times of year to pick up the Dell XPS 15 — one of the best all-around laptops.
Right now, you can get the Dell XPS 15 w/ RTX 4050 for $1,649 at Dell. In our recent Dell XPS 15 9530 review (different configuration), we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. That's our current favorite Dell XPS 15, all thanks to its great performance, slick design, and bumpin' audio. $500 off one of the best laptops is nothing to scoff at.
If I was in the market for a premium all-rounder laptop, this is the one I'd get.
Best Black Friday Dell XPS 15 deal
Dell XPS 15 9530:
$2,149 $1,649 @ Dell
Overview:
Save $500 on the Dell XPS 15 (9530). It's one of the best laptops for students, remote workers and anyone else looking for a capable PC.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 60Hz 500-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, RTX 4050 GPU (6GB of dedicated memory), 1TB SSD.
Release date: May 2023
Price check: Amazon $1,849 via third-party seller
Price history: It's the lowest price we've seen for this Dell XPS 15 configuration.
Review: We tested the Dell XPS 15 (a different configuration) and gave it a 4 out of 5-star and our Editor's Choice Award. We found its overall and gaming performance and sleek, elegant design impressive.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy if: You want a laptop for heavy productivity and graphics intensive creative tasking like video and photo editing with RAW files.
Don't buy if: You want a laptop predominantly for gaming at high frame rates. Although this laptop's gaming performance is impressive, it only has 60Hz display. Consider a gaming-specific laptop with at display that has at least a 120Hz refresh rate for a better gaming experience.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.
Most Popular
By Rael Hornby
By Momo Tabari
By Rami Tabari
By Rami Tabari