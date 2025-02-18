The M5 MacBook Pro is coming sooner than you think, but not soon enough

Shortly after hearing about an M4 MacBook Air in the works , we have another rumor for the mill — the M5 MacBook Pro may be coming before the M5 iPad Pro, which contrasts with last year’s release lineup.

So what does that mean exactly? Well, the M4 iPad Pro launched in May 2024, followed by the M4 MacBook Pro in October 2024. However, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, we’ll see the M5 chip launch with the new MacBook Pro models in the fall, followed by the new iPad Pro models in the first half of 2026.

This particular refresh for the MacBook Pro is pretty important, and not just because of the potential increase in power. And while it’s coming sooner than we thought, it’s not coming soon enough. Let me explain.

How the M5 MacBook Pro will signal change (for better or worse)

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

Everything is changing this year for a multitude of reasons, but before I start rambling, let’s just talk briefly about what Apple is doing differently with the M5 MacBook Pro.

Reportedly, Apple’s M5 chip will feature TSMC's advanced 3-nanometer process technology , which is a step down from the M4’s 2nm process. The measurement refers to the size of a transistor, which amplifies and regulates power. The smaller the transistor, the more transistors you can fit in a chip. So in theory, a 2nm chip has an advantage over a 3nm chip, but that isn’t the deciding factor in performance.

Despite that, the M5 chip will feature TSMC’s new System on Integrated Chip (SoIC) technology, which is designed to deliver more power and energy efficiency. That may make up for the jump to 3nm. But we won’t know until we get it in our lab.

Supposedly, the downgrade is due to “cost considerations.” That’s a little worrisome, considering our current political climate.

Last week, President Donald Trump ordered a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports . And threatened a “25, 50, or even a 100% tax" on chip production, via semiconductors imported by TSMC. Considering Apple’s factories are global, housed especially in Taiwan and China, this is unfortunate, to say the least.

We don’t know what effect tariffs will have on consumer products, but I’m not looking forward to finding out. It may be that Apple saw this coming, and preemptively jumped to 3nm in order to keep prices down, but that’s just speculation.

Regardless, the M5 MacBook Pro isn’t coming soon enough. By the time fall hits, we may see the impact these tariffs have on consumer products. So, if you’re left wanting for a MacBook Pro, I recommend considering the current M4 model. We can’t predict the future, so if you want to play it safe, see our best MacBook deals . You’ll spend less even if the M5 MacBook Pro launched at a normal MSRP.

The Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4, 2024) is one of the few laptops we’ve reviewed that received a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. That’s because it not only offered quality performance but also excellent battery life, a bright display, and incredible audio packed into a sturdy chassis. Sean Riley wrote, “This is the best 14-inch MacBook Pro has ever been, and it is a lock for our best laptops page among others.”

While the distance of the M5 MacBook Pro’s release is concerning, don’t feel like you need to wait. But if you do wait, take comfort in knowing that you’re not sweating alone.