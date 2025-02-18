A long-awaited Apple refresh is in the works, report says

Will we see a new Apple monitor soon?

Apple always has different hardware being worked on at any time. Some are going to be several years away from ever seeing the light of day like the reported robots it's working on while others are just a few days from launch like the iPhone SE 4.

It's been three years since Apple released its Studio Display monitor, and it appears a new one is coming although not for another two years.

Apple is currently working on a prototype for a new external monitor code-named J427, according to a report from Bloomberg Sunday. It's reportedly expected to be released in 2026 and will have the same screen size and similar design to 2022's Studio Display monitor. The company wants to pair this new monitor with the release of its M5 MacBook Pro line, the report says.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation on the monitor.

The 27-inch Studio Display with its 5K Retina display, 5120-by-2880 resolution, and 600 nits brightness still retails at Apple's site for $1,599. This places the Apple monitor at a slightly higher price range than some of the best gaming monitors.

The Studio Display sitting next to a Mac Studio like Apple intended. (Image credit: Apple)

What about the Pro Display XDR?

The Studio Display isn't the only monitor Apple has made in recent years. The company also has the Pro Display XDR, which was released in 2019.

The Pro Display XDR gained attention when it came out with a shocking price tag of $5,000, especially for a 32-inch monitor. It also didn't help that the stand was sold separately at the shocker of a price of $999.

According to the report, Apple has no play to replace the 32-inch 6K Retina LCD. The company appears to be happy that its high-priced monitor is attractive to those looking for a professional setup rather than everyday consumers.