These 3 M4 features that might actually convince me to upgrade my MacBook

News
By
published

What's on our M4 MacBook wishlist?

The iPad Pro M4, Apple&#039;s thinnest product era
(Image credit: Apple)
Jump to:

I've been using a MacBook Pro 14 with M1 Pro as my home laptop since early 2022. The M1 Pro can still handle a truly unhinged number of Chrome tabs, multiple applications, and consistent Photoshop use, and still has enough battery life to last a full workday. So, despite all the performance gains we've seen with Apple's newer M-series processors, I haven't had any reason to upgrade my laptop.

But just because I haven't had a reason to upgrade yet doesn't mean one isn't incoming.

If Apple adds these three features to the M4 MacBooks expected this month, I just might turn in my M1 MacBook in favor of an M4 version.

These 3 features reportedly coming with M4 MacBooks could convince me to upgrade

Better battery life

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023) angled on a countertop showing lid

(Image credit: Future)

Look, battery life is the biggest reason to upgrade a laptop if it can still meet your day-to-day needs. While my MacBook Pro 14 M1 Pro still has decent battery life, despite several years of consistent use, it doesn't hold up as well as last year's MacBook Pro 14 M3.

But, the recent Windows Copilot+ laptops have been chipping away at Apple's battery life supremacy. The Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Dell XPS 13 (9345) lasted over 19 hours on our battery test, while the Intel Lunar Lake XPS 13 (9350) lasted 18:35.

I am a big fan of benchmarks, so of course I'm looking forward to how the M4 MacBooks will crush Geekbench 6 scores from Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm. However, I'm mostly interested in seeing if the M4 can take back the battery life crown from Dell.

Multi-monitor support

Apple MacBook Air M3

(Image credit: Apple)

One of the main differences between the MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 is multi-monitor support. The MacBook Pro 14 has only been able to support one external display. A recent leak indicates that the MacBook Pro 14 M4 will support up to two external displays.

The MacBook Pro 14 M3 can only support two external displays if the laptop's lid is closed, and can only support one external monitor if the lid is open. The M4 version reportedly sports three Thunderbolt 4 ports, so it is expected to support two external monitors with the lid open.

If the M4 update supports additional external monitors, it would make the MacBook Pro 14 the ideal workspace companion.

Apple Intelligence

Images of Apple Intelligence from Apple September 2024 event

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Intelligence is Apple's approach to AI integration. It's the Apple variant of the Microsoft Copilot+ ecosystem, but honestly, it seems like a more useful investment than Copilot+ AI.

Apple hasn't detailed all of the Apple Intelligence features we can expect to come to macOS, and the M4 Macs may get some special features the way the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will. However, based on what we already know about Apple Intelligence, we can expect AI features like text and image generation, AI-powered email prioritization, call transcription, and custom emojis.

Apple will also be updating Siri courtesy of a partnership with OpenAI, so Siri should be more helpful than ever and able to help you remember important information. Apple's new Apple Intelligence data security system is a better approach to helpful AI memory than Microsoft's controversial Recall feature, which helps elevate it over the Copilot+ AI features.

However, both Copilot+ and Apple Intelligence suffer from the same issue. Both Apple and Microsoft's AI features can be replaced by third-party AI applications. So if Apple Intelligence can find a way to be truly unique, it will be a serious selling point for the M4 MacBooks.

How likely are they?

macOS Sequoia productivity apps shown on a MacBook Air 13 M3 sitting open on a slatted wooden table

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Apple)

While we can only speculate about the M4 MacBooks' battery life until we get the laptops in the lab, the display support leaks are credible. So multi-monitor support is likely coming to the entire MacBook Pro line with the M4 update.

We also know for sure that Apple will be bringing a version of Apple Intelligence to laptops, as M1 MacBooks and newer will be getting access to the AI features. So all Apple needs to do is up with a truly unique AI feature, and I'm sold there.

Apple is expected to unveil the first M4 MacBooks sometime between October 29th and November 19th. So, it seems pretty likely that my wishlist will be fully checked off once the M4 Macs appear in the next few weeks.

Which means I should really start setting aside a MacBook Fund again.

More from Laptop Mag

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Apple MacBook Pro
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 226 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(512GB Silver)
Our Review
1
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
$1,599
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
2
Apple - MacBook Air 13.6"...
Best Buy
$999
View
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
(14-inch Grey)
3
Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Intel (14")
Lenovo USA
View
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(32GB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
4
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 Gaming...
Walmart
View
Dell XPS 15 (9530)
5
Dell XPS 13 9530 (2023)
Dell
$1,499
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
6
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Acer Swift 14
(14-inch Intel Core i7)
7
Swift 14 SF14-71T-74RF...
Acer
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
8
MacBook Air with M2 Chip 2022...
Apple
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch)
9
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M2,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
10
Apple MacBook Air 13.6"...
P.C. Richard & Son
View
Load more deals
Madeline Ricchiuto
Madeline Ricchiuto
Staff Writer

A former lab gremlin for Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, and Tech Radar; Madeline has escaped the labs to join Laptop Mag as a Staff Writer. With over a decade of experience writing about tech and gaming, she may actually know a thing or two. Sometimes. When she isn't writing about the latest laptops and AI software, Madeline likes to throw herself into the ocean as a PADI scuba diving instructor and underwater photography enthusiast.