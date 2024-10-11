Leaked M4 MacBook Pro benchmarks leapfrog efforts from Intel, Qualcomm, and AMD

News
By
published

The M4 looks like a winner, but be wary of disinformation ahead of November's official unveiling

Photo illustration of Apple M4 chip colorfully springing to life from the control board of a MacBook Pro
(Image credit: Future photo illustration)

We currently expect Apple to unveil its latest M4-powered MacBook Pro models at the beginning of November, but that doesn't mean we'll have to wait through the rest of the month before hearing more about it.

Following a recent series of alleged leaks, including a claimed full unboxing of the MacBook Pro 14 by Russian YouTuber Wylsacon, a second Russian YouTuber by the name of Romancev768 has also claimed to be in possession of the new M4 MacBook Pro, appearing to corroborate Wylsacon's original claims (though that doesn't decisively prove them to be true, more on that in our wrap-up).

Beyond the supposed unboxing and first impressions of Apple's upcoming laptop, we're also beginning to see benchmark results appear online, from early Geekbench reveals to Romancev768's own Cinebench 2024 scores captured on video.

If these results are anything to go by, Apple can once again place its MacBooks back at the top of the pile when it comes to all-around superior performance. Here's what we know so far.

M4 Apple Silicon benchmarks: What they reveal

If Romancev768's scores are to be believed, this makes Apple's base M4 chip a genuine powerhouse in graphically demanding tasks (by measuring its 3D performance in rendering, where a higher score is better). The results show the M4 effortlessly brushing aside several of the most recent chipsets that have challenged the performance and efficiency of the Apple M3 by powering several laptops within our best AI PCs category.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Cinebench results (sourced)Single-core scoreMulti-core score
Apple M4 (rumored)174971
AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 3701241130
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100124937
Intel Core Ultra 7 258V120610
Apple M3137659

The claimed Cinebench results show a noticeable uptick in single-core performance for the M4, as well as multi-core performance that rivals AMD and Qualcomm's higher-grade Ryzen AI 9 and Snapdragon Z Elite CPUs which may be better compared to eventual M4 Pro-level chipsets.

Looking at early Geekbench results, we see the Apple M4 really take flight, crushing the competition in both single-core and multi-core performance. This benchmark rates a device's performance in simple and complex computing tasks where the higher the score the better the outcome.

With these early Geekbench results in mind, it seems clear that Apple is once again onto a winner with the M4 chip, which will leapfrog over some of the most recent Qualcomm, Intel, and AMD processors and reclaim its spot at the top.

It's also worth highlighting just how much of an improvement is on display with the M4 chip. Comparing these results to those we captured during our M3 MacBook Pro 14 review, there's a sizeable leap in both single-core and multi-core performance.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Geekbench 6 resultsSingle-core scoreMulti-core score
MacBook Pro 16 (M4 early)3,86415,288
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M3, reviewed)3,16311,968

In terms of performance, a ~22% increase in single-core performance, and a further ~28% boost in multi-core potential places the M4 MacBook Pro around halfway between the standard M3 MacBook Pro 14 (11,968) and the M3 Max MacBook Pro 16 (20,863) with its score of 15,288 in terms of multi-core scoring — offering slightly increased performance to the M3 Pro variant of the MacBook Pro 14.

As for single-core performance, the new M4 chip's 3,864 score places it above and beyond even the MacBook Pro 16's M3 Max.

Outlook

While these scores are impressive, the legitimacy of the Russian YouTuber's videos is still up in the air. While on their surface they seem compelling, it's important to note that everything showcased by the duo so far could be clever misdirection, with each of the supposed M4 MacBook Pros looking a lot like the space black M3 Pro variant of the MacBook Pro 14 — even the box art would suggest so.

That said, there's no real way of telling one way or the other, and we'll need to wait until Apple's Mac and iPad event takes place on November 1 (according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman) to find out for sure.

More from Laptop Mag

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Apple MacBook Pro
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 226 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(512GB SSD)
Our Review
1
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
2
Apple - MacBook Air 13.6"...
Best Buy
$999
View
Low Stock
Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Q409Z
(14-inch 256GB)
3
ASUS - Zenbook 14" 2.8K OLED...
Walmart
View
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
(14-inch Grey)
4
Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Intel (14")
Lenovo USA
View
Dell XPS 15 (9530)
5
Dell XPS 13 9530 (2023)
Dell
$1,499
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
6
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Acer Swift 14
(14-inch Intel Core i7)
7
Swift 14 SF14-71T-74RF...
Acer
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
8
MacBook Air with M2 Chip 2022...
Apple
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch)
9
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M2,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
10
Apple MacBook Air 13.6"...
P.C. Richard & Son
$999
View
Load more deals
Rael Hornby
Rael Hornby
Content Editor

Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.