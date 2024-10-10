Didn't get your hands on a 30th Anniversary PS5? Buy one of these consoles or handhelds instead

The PS1-inspired PS5 console is absolutely stunning, but Sony quantities are limited — and let's be honest, a lot of that limited stock was lost to bots. In Japan only, Sony required 30 hours of PS5 or PS4 playtime on a player's account in order to complete the transaction, but no other country got this second-round perk.

If you weren't one of the lucky few to snatch a PS1-inspired PS5 console before stock sold out, you're not entirely out of luck. We found three consoles and handhelds that might help fill the void a little bit.

1. Sony PlayStation Classic Console

Retailing for just $99, the PlayStation Classic Console sold directly by Sony is a great alternative if you miss PS1 games just as much as the look of the PS1 console. This compact re-issue is almost 50% smaller than the original PS1, and it comes with 20 pre-installed classics and two wired controllers.

Sony Playstation Classic Console: $99 at walmart.com This is an official retro PS1 re-issue sold by Sony. It’s a miniaturized version of the original PlayStation console that’ll come with two wired controllers, an HDMI cable, and 20 classic PlayStation games pre-installed, including Final Fantasy VII, Grand Theft Auto, Resident Evil: Director’s Cut, and more. Price check: Amazon $121

2. LITNXT M18 Gaming Handheld

HUGE Handheld for PSP, PS1, N64 and more - M18 Handheld Review - YouTube Watch On

The next nifty little gadget will let you play not only PS1 games, but also PSP and N64 games. Retro handhelds are all the rage right now, and the LITNXT M18 has something the PS1-inspired PS5 doesn't: portability.

LITNXT M18 Handheld: was $75 now $69 at SkimLinks - litnxt.com The M18 handheld can run PS1, PSP, and N64 games smoothly with an RK3566 quad-core CPU, a 4.3-inch LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, and a large 4,000 mAh battery that can last up to 4 hours. It’s perfect for long commutes or road trips, and it’ll definitely scratch that retro itch. Use coupon code M18 to get 8% off.

3. Evercade EXP-R Handheld

With an EXP-R handheld and 500+ games to choose from over "50 published officially licensed physical cartridges," the Evercade brand is an easy pick to play all your PS1 favorites.

(Image credit: Evercade)

When a Redditor asked what made Evercade better than other emulation solutions, the answers were abundant.

Some said the ability to simply pick up the handheld and play a game off a physical cartridge instantly was superior to having to source your own emulated games and carry out all the setup on your own. One Redditor notes “[appreciating] that the titles are licensed and the collections are curated,” while another says they’ve come across neat indie games they wouldn’t have otherwise known about.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The EXP-R handheld isn't the only Evercade system you can use, but it's definitely one of the best. You can shop available Evercade systems and cartridges via Amazon, or pre-order the upcoming EXP-R with Tomb Raider 1, 2, and 3, scheduled to release on November 29, 2024.