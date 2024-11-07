3 early Black Friday deals on mini PCs — big savings on these pint-sized powerhouses

A mini PC is the perfect solution for anyone trying to keep their desk clutter-free or save money on a computer setup. Despite their compact size, mini PCs are relatively powerful, and therefore more energy-efficient than larger desktop PCs.

Whatever your reason for wanting a mini PC, there's no reason to pay full price for one — especially not with these great early Black Friday deals. Apple's fan-favorite Mac mini is on sale, both the last-gen M2 model and the just-released M4 model. Or, if you want a Windows-based mini PC, we found a great deal from Geekom for you.

Scroll on to see the best mini PC deals you can grab right now, or check out our early Black Friday laptop deals if you'd rather have a more portable setup.

Today's best early Black Friday mini PC deals

Apple 2023 Mac mini M2: $599 $499

The last-gen Mac mini features a chip that's plenty powerful for basic workloads and simple games. Apple's M2 silicon comes equipped with an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. This particular Mac mini configuration pairs the M2 chip with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage.

Apple 2024 Mac mini M4: $599 $579

The newly released Mac mini M4 might be the game console Apple needs, decked out with a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, and 16GB of memory. For gaming, you might need to expand on its 256GB of SSD storage. But for all other purposes, this Mac mini is ready for powerful action.

Geekom GT1 Mega AI Mini PC: $1,299 $989

If you need a Windows-based, compact PC for your setup, look no further than this one. Save $310 on a powerful set of specs, featuring Intel's Core Ultra 9-185H 16-core processor with a built-in Intel AI Boost NPU, 32GB of RAM, and a whopping 2TB of SSD storage. With those specs, it'll have no problem tackling heavy workloads or casual games.