Alienware and Dell Black Friday deals 2024 — the best early discounts
See the best Dell Black Friday deals of 2024
Dell Black Friday deals are up for grabs ahead of Black Friday, Nov. 29. Now is an opportune time to snag the lowest prices of the year on top-rated Dell laptops, gaming PCs, business notebooks, monitors, and more.
Right now, save up to $600 on select Dell Inspiron and Dell XPS laptops and up to $800 on select Alienware and Dell gaming machines. Dell's best business notebooks and workstations are up to $1,070 off this week.
One featured deal drops the new Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop to just $399 ($150 off). If you're looking for a sub-$300 laptop for school or remote work, the Dell Inspiron 15 is an excellent value.
If you have more room in your budget, you can get the Dell XPS 15 for just under $1,000 ($300 off). Offering great overall and gaming performance, the Dell XPS 15 is the Editor's Choice all-around laptop.
So if you're due for a new laptop or monitor or early holiday shopping, don't miss Dell's early Black Friday deals. Many of Dell's deals are limited in quantity and selling fast, so don't hesitate too long. Here are my recommended Dell deals including laptops we’ve tested and rated.
Hilda Scott has been researching deals for years at Laptop Mag, and mixes her bargain-shopping savvy and combined passion for gadgets — from laptops to tablets to headphones — to bring you the best prices on all things tech.
Early Dell Black Friday deals — Quick links
- Dell XPS 15 Laptop: was $1,299 now $999 at Dell
- Dell G15 RTX 4050 Gaming Laptop: was $999 now $799 at Dell
- Dell G16 RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop: was $1,499 now $1,099 at Dell
- Dell G16 RTX 4070 Gaming Laptop: was $1,699 now $1,299 at Dell
- Alienware m16 R2 RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop: was $1,599 now 1,199 at Dell
- Alienware m18 R2 RTX 4070 Gaming Laptop : was $2,299 now $1,899 at Dell
- Alienware x16 R2 RTX 4080 Gaming Laptop: was $3,099 now $2,299 at Dell
- Laptops: save up to $600 on Dell XPS, Dell Inspiron
- Gaming Laptops: save up to $800 on Alienware gaming laptops
- Business Laptops: save up to $1,070 on Latitude, Vostro, Precision
- Monitors: save up to $130. on Dell and Alienware
- PC Accessories: save up to $200 on docking stations and more
- Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop: was $449 now $299 at Dell
Early Dell Black Friday deals
Laptops
During Dell's holiday sale, you'll save $100 on the Dell Inspiron 15. Easy on the wallet, it's a great entry-level laptop that can handle simple tasks, like web browsing, answering emails, media streaming, and playing the occasional cloud-based game. We didn't get a Dell Inspiron 15 review unit to test, however, its industry rival HP Pavillion 14 gives us an idea of what it's capable of. It had the same Intel Core i5-1235U CPU and 16GB of RAM hardware as the Inspiron 15 in this deal. Like its competitor, we expect it to deliver solid performance for the price.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 720p webcam, Windows 11 Home.
This limited-time holiday deal knocks $300 off the Dell Inspiron 16. We didn't get to test this exact laptop, but we've positively reviewed Dell's Inspiron 16 2-in-1 and Inspiron Plus laptops. The design of all Inspiron 16 laptops is very similar, and that was one of our favorite things about the 2-in-1 and the Plus.
Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 250-nit 60Hz anti-glare display, AMD Ryzen 7 8840U 8-core CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, Windows 11 Pro
Dell XPS 13 OLED laptops are up to $500 off during Dell's Black Friday sale. We reviewed the 14-inch Dell XPS OLED laptop and rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its fast, reliable performance, vibrant OLED display, and good battery life. We expect its 13-inch sibling in this deal to be as impressive.
Features: 13.4-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) 400-nit anti-glare OLED touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, quad-speakers, 1080p RGB camera with dual mics, platinum backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro
Dell Black Friday deal knocks $300 off the excellent Dell XPS 15. We rated the Dell XPS 15 a solid 4 out of 5 stars for its slick, elegant design, vivid display, and excellent audio. Offering great overall and gaming performance, the Dell XPS 15 is the Editor's Choice all-around laptop. Its Intel i7/16GB RAM hardware is adequate for multitasking, light video editing, and casual gaming.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 500-nit display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 512GB SSD, 720p HD camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Home
Save up to $600 on the Dell XPS 16 (model 9640) during Dell's Black Black Friday sale. Prices start from $1,499. Choose from several options with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, up to 32GB RAM, up to RTX 4070 GPU, and up to 1TB of storage.
Base Features: 16.3-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 120Hz anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, quad-speakers, 1080p RGB camera with dual microphones, Windows 11 Home
Gaming laptops
Now $200 off, the Dell G15 with RTX 4050 graphics is one of the best gaming laptops to buy on a budget. Although we didn't test it, the Dell G15 delivers great gaming performance as reviews from our sister sites Tom's Guide and Tom's Hardware found. Like most gaming laptops, battery life could be better, however, it's a solid gaming laptop that doesn't sacrifice performance for price.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, Intel Core i5-13450HX 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD
One of the best Dell holiday deals knocks $350 off the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop. Dell G16 series laptops are known for impressive gaming performance, sturdy build quality, and outstanding productivity potential.
Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 720p RGB camera with dual-array microphones, dual speakers, Windows 11 Home
Save $400 on the Alienware m16 R2 RTX 4070 gaming laptop if you want a big-screen and top-tier gaming performance. We reviewed the Alienware m16 R2 and called it a phenomenal gaming performance in a sleek redesign. Though our review unit's dum display and battery life could have been better, this laptop is a capable gaming and productivity beast.
Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync +, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, AlienFX RGB backlit keyboard (per key), dual speakers, 1080p RGB+IR camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Home
One of the best Dell Black Friday deals takes $400 off the Alienware m18 R2 RTX 4070 graphics Although we didn't get our hands on this exact laptop, in our Alienware m16 R2 review, we praise its excellent design, gaming, and productivity performance. We expect the RTX 40 series m18 R2 to be on par with its 16-inch sibling.
Features: 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-14900HX 20-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, AlienFX RGB backlit (per-key) M-series keyboard, Windows 11 Home
If you want a beastly gamer laptop or if you're a STEM major or work with 3D rendering, here's a deal for you. Dell knocks $700 off the Alienware m18 R2 with RTX 4090 graphics for Black Friday. Although we didn't get our hands on the Alienware m18 R2 laptop for a review, sister site Tom's Guide rates it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its incredible gaming experience and clicky keyboard.
Features: 18-inch, FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 480Hz display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 64GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU w/ 16GB VRAM, 4TB SSD, Alienware M Series keyboard with per-key RGB LED, dual speakers, 1080p RGB+IR camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Home
Business laptops
Save $180 on the Intel i7-powered Dell Latitude 3550. If you're looking for a laptop for remote work or school multitasking, the Latitude is worth considering. Business professionals will especially benefit from the power, security, and reliability of the Dell Latitude series.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro
Dell takes $440 off the Dell Latitude 5450 business laptop. Although we didn't test it, Latitude 5450 reviews at Dell average 4.5 out of 5 stars. Satisfied owners praise the Latitude 5450's fast, snappy performance, and lightweight design. Business pros benefit from the laptop's secure biometric unlocking.
Features: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Integrated graphics, Intel Core Ultra 7 165U vPro 12-core CPU, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro
Save $490 on the AI-driven Dell Precision 7780 workstation during Dell's Black Friday sale. This laptop is equipped with the power and AI productivity tools to help streamline your workflow.
Features: 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 500-nit ant-glare display, Intel Core i7-13850HX vPro 10-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 2000 Ada GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro
Monitors
Save $50 on the Dell 24 Monitor S2425H. This no-frills monitor provides 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution with 2 HDMI (HDCP 1.4) ports and dual integrated 5W speakers.
Features: 23.8" 1920 x 1080 display, IPS, 100 Hz refresh rate, 8ms response time, blue light reduction, dual 5W speakers, 250 cd/m2, 2 x HDMI (HDCP 1.4)
Save $300 on the Alienware AW3423DW Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor. It's the world's first QD-OLED gaming monitor and features infinite contrast ratio, VESA adapter, DisplayHDR, and HDR TrueBlack 400 for an unmatched viewing experience,
Features: 34-inch UWQHD (3440 x 1440) 1000-nit 1800R curved QD-OLED panel, 175GHz refresh rate, 0.1ms GtG response time, Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate, AlienFX lighting, 360-degree ventilation, includes VESA adapter
Research is a key part of any buying decision. Peruse some of our recent Dell laptop reviews here:
When reviewing the Dell G16 (7630), we called it a "master-class example of what a gaming laptop can do at a low cost, from its incredible performance to its gorgeous display." It really is the "greatest gaming laptop you can buy at the lowest price."
Our review of the Dell XPS 13 (9350, 2024) noted that it "gets solid performance and graphics from its Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, along with impressive battery life, impactful speakers, and a vivid Tandem OLED display option."
We examined the Dell XPS 13 9345 laptop with the Snapdragon X Elite chip and determined that it "offers strong performance and a stellar battery life packed into an ultralight design, but that great chassis comes with sacrifices."
Reviewing the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7441 with the Snapdragon X Plus chip, we found it "gets great performance and long battery life from the Snapdragon X Plus chipset, plus a few boons to its thermals and webcam."
Welcome to Laptop Mag's live hub for the best deals this Black Friday on Dell and Alienware gaming laptops, business laptops, monitors, and productivity laptops. Keep this page bookmarked as we update it throughout the holiday season to help you make the best possible buying decision.