Alienware and Dell Black Friday deals 2024 — the best early discounts

Dell Black Friday deals are up for grabs ahead of Black Friday, Nov. 29. Now is an opportune time to snag the lowest prices of the year on top-rated Dell laptops, gaming PCs, business notebooks, monitors, and more.

Right now, save up to $600 on select Dell Inspiron and Dell XPS laptops and up to $800 on select Alienware and Dell gaming machines. Dell's best business notebooks and workstations are up to $1,070 off this week.

One featured deal drops the new Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop to just $399 ($150 off). If you're looking for a sub-$300 laptop for school or remote work, the Dell Inspiron 15 is an excellent value.

If you have more room in your budget, you can get the Dell XPS 15 for just under $1,000 ($300 off). Offering great overall and gaming performance, the Dell XPS 15 is the Editor's Choice all-around laptop.

So if you're due for a new laptop or monitor or early holiday shopping, don't miss Dell's early Black Friday deals. Many of Dell's deals are limited in quantity and selling fast, so don't hesitate too long. Here are my recommended Dell deals including laptops we’ve tested and rated.

Deals curated by Deals curated by Hilda Scott Deals Editor Hilda Scott has been researching deals for years at Laptop Mag, and mixes her bargain-shopping savvy and combined passion for gadgets — from laptops to tablets to headphones — to bring you the best prices on all things tech.

Early Dell Black Friday deals

Laptops

Dell Inspiron 15 : was $549 now $399 at Dell During Dell's holiday sale, you'll save $100 on the Dell Inspiron 15. Easy on the wallet, it's a great entry-level laptop that can handle simple tasks, like web browsing, answering emails, media streaming, and playing the occasional cloud-based game. We didn't get a Dell Inspiron 15 review unit to test, however, its industry rival HP Pavillion 14 gives us an idea of what it's capable of. It had the same Intel Core i5-1235U CPU and 16GB of RAM hardware as the Inspiron 15 in this deal. Like its competitor, we expect it to deliver solid performance for the price. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 720p webcam, Windows 11 Home.

Dell XPS 13 OLED (2024): was $2,059 now $1,559 at Dell Dell XPS 13 OLED laptops are up to $500 off during Dell's Black Friday sale. We reviewed the 14-inch Dell XPS OLED laptop and rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its fast, reliable performance, vibrant OLED display, and good battery life. We expect its 13-inch sibling in this deal to be as impressive. Features: 13.4-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) 400-nit anti-glare OLED touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, quad-speakers, 1080p RGB camera with dual mics, platinum backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Dell XPS 15: was $1,299 now $999 at Dell Dell Black Friday deal knocks $300 off the excellent Dell XPS 15. We rated the Dell XPS 15 a solid 4 out of 5 stars for its slick, elegant design, vivid display, and excellent audio. Offering great overall and gaming performance, the Dell XPS 15 is the Editor's Choice all-around laptop. Its Intel i7/16GB RAM hardware is adequate for multitasking, light video editing, and casual gaming. Features: 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 500-nit display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 512GB SSD, 720p HD camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Home

Dell XPS 16 : was $1,699 now $1,499 at Dell Save up to $600 on the Dell XPS 16 (model 9640) during Dell's Black Black Friday sale. Prices start from $1,499. Choose from several options with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, up to 32GB RAM, up to RTX 4070 GPU, and up to 1TB of storage. Base Features: 16.3-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 120Hz anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, quad-speakers, 1080p RGB camera with dual microphones, Windows 11 Home

Gaming laptops

Dell G16 RTX 4060: was $1,299 now $949 at Dell One of the best Dell holiday deals knocks $350 off the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop. Dell G16 series laptops are known for impressive gaming performance, sturdy build quality, and outstanding productivity potential. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 720p RGB camera with dual-array microphones, dual speakers, Windows 11 Home

Alienware m16 R2 RTX 4070: was $1,999 now $1,599 at Dell Save $400 on the Alienware m16 R2 RTX 4070 gaming laptop if you want a big-screen and top-tier gaming performance. We reviewed the Alienware m16 R2 and called it a phenomenal gaming performance in a sleek redesign. Though our review unit's dum display and battery life could have been better, this laptop is a capable gaming and productivity beast. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync +, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, AlienFX RGB backlit keyboard (per key), dual speakers, 1080p RGB+IR camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Home

Alienware m18 R2 RTX 4070 Gaming Laptop: was $2,299 now $1,899 at Dell One of the best Dell Black Friday deals takes $400 off the Alienware m18 R2 RTX 4070 graphics Although we didn't get our hands on this exact laptop, in our Alienware m16 R2 review, we praise its excellent design, gaming, and productivity performance. We expect the RTX 40 series m18 R2 to be on par with its 16-inch sibling. Features: 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-14900HX 20-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, AlienFX RGB backlit (per-key) M-series keyboard, Windows 11 Home

Alienware m18 R2 RTX 4090: was $3,999 now $3,299 at Dell If you want a beastly gamer laptop or if you're a STEM major or work with 3D rendering, here's a deal for you. Dell knocks $700 off the Alienware m18 R2 with RTX 4090 graphics for Black Friday. Although we didn't get our hands on the Alienware m18 R2 laptop for a review, sister site Tom's Guide rates it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its incredible gaming experience and clicky keyboard. Features: 18-inch, FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 480Hz display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 64GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU w/ 16GB VRAM, 4TB SSD, Alienware M Series keyboard with per-key RGB LED, dual speakers, 1080p RGB+IR camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Home

Business laptops

Dell Latitude 3550: was $1,089 now $909 at Dell Save $180 on the Intel i7-powered Dell Latitude 3550. If you're looking for a laptop for remote work or school multitasking, the Latitude is worth considering. Business professionals will especially benefit from the power, security, and reliability of the Dell Latitude series. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro

Dell Latitude 5450: was $1,891 now $1,479 at Dell Dell takes $440 off the Dell Latitude 5450 business laptop. Although we didn't test it, Latitude 5450 reviews at Dell average 4.5 out of 5 stars. Satisfied owners praise the Latitude 5450's fast, snappy performance, and lightweight design. Business pros benefit from the laptop's secure biometric unlocking. Features: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Integrated graphics, Intel Core Ultra 7 165U vPro 12-core CPU, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro

Dell Precision 7780: was $3,789 now $3,299 at Dell Save $490 on the AI-driven Dell Precision 7780 workstation during Dell's Black Friday sale. This laptop is equipped with the power and AI productivity tools to help streamline your workflow. Features: 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 500-nit ant-glare display, Intel Core i7-13850HX vPro 10-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 2000 Ada GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro

Monitors