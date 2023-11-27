The juice is loose! Best portable charger deals for Cyber Monday

The best Cyber Monday deals are in full force, featuring fearless flash sales on all the fastest mobile tech, from laptops and gaming gear to smartphones and headphones. But how to keep all that gear charged when you're on the go? Never fear: that's where these Cyber Monday portable charger deals come in.

Case in point: check out the Anker Prime Power Bank 200W, 20,000mAh Portable Charger, which is currently 30% off at Amazon, dropping from $184 to $129. This deal includes the 100W charging base, which features an additional USB-C port, allowing you to charge up to four devices at once — eliminating the prospect of an overly bulky power strip. (You'll find the same deal on Anker's website, with inventory running low.)

Whether you just need a little extra juice for the afternoon or enough power to last the whole weekend, check out our shortlist of the best power bank deals below.

Best Cyber Monday portable charger deals

1. Jackery Solar Generator 300 w/ 40w Solar Panel: $399 $319 @ Target

Save $80 on the Jackery Solar Generator 300. You get one pure sine wave AC outlet (300W), two 100W type C PD ports, a 15W USB-A port, and a car port to power up to five smart devices simultaneously. This portable power station also comes with a nifty 40W solar panel, making it the ideal companion for road trips, camping trips, and other excursions.

2. Anker Prime Power Bank 200W: $184 $129 @ Amazon

Save $55 on the Anker Prime Power Bank 200W. Featuring two USB-C ports totaling 200W total output, this portable powerhouse is capable of charging a pair of laptops at 100W max. You also have the 65W USB-A port. Quick recharge via the charging base in an estimated 1.25 hours. The smart digital display shows information such as battery capacity, power input and output, and it works with the free Anker companion app.

3. Mregb 42800mAh Power Bank: $59 $29 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the Mregb 42800mAh Power Bank. This ultra-rugged battery pack boasts an IP67 rating to make it waterproof, dustproof, and drop-tested up to three meters. The built-in solar panel charges the battery when you're on the move, and there's a built-in LED flashlight that'll last up to 100 hours on one charge.

4. Anker Nano Power Bank: $31 $19 @ Amazon

Save $12 on the Anker Nano Power Bank. This pocket-sized power bank features a built-in Lightning connector for 12W of fast charging on the go. It's also MFi certified for Apple devices like iPhones and iPads. How much extra juice does 5,000mAh get you, exactly? Up to 20 hours of additional video playtime for your iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to the company.

5. TG90° Cell Phone Portable Charger: $49 $25 @ Amazon

Save $24 on the TG90° Cell Phone Portable Charger. Available in five attractive colors, this power bank comes with built-in USB-C and lightning cables for both Apple and Android devices. If you're always losing your charging cables in random places, this might be the power bank for you.

6. Energizer Max 30,000mAh 15W USB-C Fast Universal Portable Battery Charger: $59 $29 @ Best Buy

Save $30 on the Energizer Max 30,000mAh battery charger. This portable pack is ideal for charging smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, headphones, and more; the built-in LCD screen shows the current battery level. The 30,000mAh capacity should provide up to 108 hours of additional power for smartphones, and two USB 2.1 Type-A ports with Rapid Charge technology deliver power at 10.5W.