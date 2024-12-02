Go big with Samsung's 4TB SSD beast for your laptop — and save $95

The average mid-range laptop typically offers 512GB of SSD storage, but that's not enough for many people. Even if you only save photos, videos, and the occasional file, 512GB can quickly disappear. If you need to download any games, expect it to disappear much faster.

While I've started seeing more laptops featuring 1TB of SSD storage without greatly increasing the price, they're not as common as 512GB SSD options. Laptops with 2TB or 4TB of storage are typically gaming laptops that have more powerful (and much more expensive) components inside, which not everyone needs.

So what's a person with storage needs to do? If your laptop's SSD isn't soldered on, you can buy a larger SSD and swap it out for much less than it'd cost to upgrade your entire laptop.

Samsung's 990 EVO Plus 4TB SSD is only $249 at Amazon for Cyber Monday. This SSD just released a few months ago, and Samsung says the 4TB SSD's "Sequential read speeds come up to 7250 megabytes-per-second (MB/s) and write speeds up to 6300MB/s," up to 50% better than its predecessor.

For those who frequently transfer large files or play games, an SSD with speedy read/write speeds will make a huge difference. You can expect faster loading times and smoother transitions between scenes in games.

Plus, Samsung notes its new SSDs boast "boosted performance and power efficiency." Because of the way this SSD is constructed, it not only offers faster read/write speeds compared to its predecessor but also offers "73% higher power efficiency." Translated, this means your laptop's battery life could improve with the 990 EVO Plus SSD, depending on the specs of your existing laptop SSD.

Whether you play games or not, this SSD upgrade will make your storage woes a thing of the past.

Today's best Samsung 4TB SSD deal