Go big with Samsung's 4TB SSD beast for your laptop — and save $95
Seeing a dreaded 'storage full' notification will be a thing of the past
The average mid-range laptop typically offers 512GB of SSD storage, but that's not enough for many people. Even if you only save photos, videos, and the occasional file, 512GB can quickly disappear. If you need to download any games, expect it to disappear much faster.
While I've started seeing more laptops featuring 1TB of SSD storage without greatly increasing the price, they're not as common as 512GB SSD options. Laptops with 2TB or 4TB of storage are typically gaming laptops that have more powerful (and much more expensive) components inside, which not everyone needs.
So what's a person with storage needs to do? If your laptop's SSD isn't soldered on, you can buy a larger SSD and swap it out for much less than it'd cost to upgrade your entire laptop.
Samsung's 990 EVO Plus 4TB SSD is only $249 at Amazon for Cyber Monday. This SSD just released a few months ago, and Samsung says the 4TB SSD's "Sequential read speeds come up to 7250 megabytes-per-second (MB/s) and write speeds up to 6300MB/s," up to 50% better than its predecessor.
For those who frequently transfer large files or play games, an SSD with speedy read/write speeds will make a huge difference. You can expect faster loading times and smoother transitions between scenes in games.
Plus, Samsung notes its new SSDs boast "boosted performance and power efficiency." Because of the way this SSD is constructed, it not only offers faster read/write speeds compared to its predecessor but also offers "73% higher power efficiency." Translated, this means your laptop's battery life could improve with the 990 EVO Plus SSD, depending on the specs of your existing laptop SSD.
Whether you play games or not, this SSD upgrade will make your storage woes a thing of the past.
Today's best Samsung 4TB SSD deal
Overview: Save $95 on Samsung's just-released 990 EVO Plus SSD, which offers a plentiful 4TB of storage space.
Features: NAND memory, read speeds up to 7,250MB/s, write speeds up to 6,300MB/s, 4TB capacity, compatible with PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2, efficiency-boosting nickel-coated controller (longer battery life)
Release date: September 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for Samsung's 990 EVO Plus 4TB SSD.
Price check: Best Buy $249 | Newegg $249 | B&H $249
Reviews: While we haven't reviewed the 990 EVO Plus SSD, our sister site Tom's Hardware has, and found that it's "power-efficient" and offers "reasonable all-around performance." The only con noted was its high MSRP, and with this deal slashing $95 off its typical price, I'm sure Tom's Hardware would agree it's a much better value.
Tom's Hardware: ★★★½
Buy it if: You need more storage space than your current laptop allows for, and your laptop allows you to swap out your existing SSD for a larger alternative.
Don't buy it if: Your current laptop's SSD is soldered on, or if you don't find yourself running out of storage space very often.
