Get ‘em while they’re hot! These Apple accessories are at their lowest prices for Black Friday

Black Friday is the best time to buy smartphones, laptops, and other big electronic purchases, but it's also an excellent time to splurge on accessories. These Apple accessories for iPads and iPhones will make your life easier, and many of them are at their all-time low prices right now.

The best Apple accessory deal is easily the Magic Keyboard/Case combo for $199 at Amazon. That's $100 slashed off the original price, and the lowest price ever for Apple's Magic Keyboard/Case combo for iPads.

If you're after more Apple deals, be sure to check out the best Black Friday deals for Apple we've found so far.

The best Black Friday deals on Apple accessories

1. Apple Magic Keyboard/Case: $299 $199 @ Amazon Lowest price! This helpful iPad Pro/Air companion is currently at its lowest price, saving you $100. It features a trackpad, backlit keys, an angle-adjustable magnetic design, and a USB-C port for pass-through charging. Plus, it doubles as a protective case for your iPad Pro or Air when you're not using it. Compatible with: iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th gen), iPad Air (4th and 5th gen).

2. Apple Pencil (2nd Gen): $129 $89 @ Amazon Lowest price in 6 months! This Black Friday deal slashes $40 off the original price of Apple's 2nd Gen Pencil. Whether you love to take notes, sketch, or create works of art on your iPad, using an Apple Pencil can immensely improve your experience. It's virtually lag-free, super precise, and features tilt and pressure sensitivity for a real pen-like feel. Compatible with: iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th gen), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th gen), iPad Air (4th and 5th gen), iPad Mini (6th gen)

3. Apple Pencil (USB-C): $79 $71 @ Amazon Lowest price! This new USB-C Apple Pencil just launched this month, and yet, it's already discounted by $9 to its lowest price ever. Apple's USB-C Pencil pairs and charges via USB-C, features low-latency precision and tilt sensitivity, and attaches to your iPad magnetically. Compatible with: iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th gen), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th gen), iPad (10th gen), iPad Air (4th and 5th gen), iPad mini (6th gen)

4. Apple Smart Keyboard Folio: $179 $109 @ Amazon Lowest price in 2 years! This folio props up your iPad so you can use the case's built-in keyboard to type quickly and comfortably. You don't need to charge it or pair it with your iPad; once it's attached, you're good to go. When you're finished working on your iPad, the folio acts as a protective case. Compatible with: iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th gen), iPad Air (4th and 5th gen)