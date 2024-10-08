I found 3 touchscreen Windows laptops for under $500, and they are untouchable Prime Day values

Prime Big Deals Days is officially here, and with all the epic deals we've seen so far, it's safe to say this one of the best sales events to pick up a new laptop.

If you're looking for a laptop running the latest Windows 11 Home OS that's equipped with a 1080p touchscreen at a budget-friendly price, we've got three stellar deals for you.

All three of these laptops are under $500 and packed with a great set of specs, but my personal favorite is the Acer Aspire 3 for just $429, featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. That's a laptop that could handle my tab-hoarding tendencies with ease and even run cozy games like Stardew Valley natively.

If you want to see all the laptop deals we've found or get a head start on your holiday shopping with deals on other tech, check out all the best October Prime Day deals we've rounded up so far.

Budget Windows laptop deals for Amazon Prime Big Deals Days

was $499 now $399 at Amazon US HP Pavilion x360

Save $100 on the already-affordable HP Pavilion x360 and get a great set of specs in return. This laptop can tackle simple everyday tasks with ease, like media streaming, web browsing, and even cloud gaming. It offers solid performance capabilities, but its shining feature is easily its 2-in-1 form factor. Use it as a laptop when you're working, and flip it into tablet mode when you're ready to relax with a TV show. Features: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touch display, Intel Core i3-1315U CPU, integrated Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, 720p webcam (88-degree, wide-angle), Windows 11 Home

was $519 now $429 at Amazon US Acer Aspire 3

This budget-friendly laptop has amassed an average 4.4/5 star rating with over 39,000. Its spec combo creates a laptop that can easily tackle tab hoarding, document processing, and media streaming — all on a large screen. These specs could even handle playing some less-demanding games natively, like Stardew Valley, if that's important to you in a laptop. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS touch display, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U CPU, integrated AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, 720p webcam, Windows 11 Home