Hurry! The powerful Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge dips to $849 at Best Buy

Samsung's first foray into AI-powered PCs was with the Galaxy Book 4 Edge laptop, which meets Window's Copilot+ PC requirements. So far, it's amassed fairly positive reviews from both critics and consumers — and right now, you can pick it up at a major discount.

For a limited time at Best Buy, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge for just $849. Regularly $1,349, that's a whopping $500 in savings on this Windows on ARM laptop.

That incredibly low $849 price gets you Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Book 4 Edge, equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 CPU, integrated Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage.

While the Galaxy Book 4 Edge's internals are powerful enough to surpass Apple's M3 MacBook Pro, my favorite spec is its display: a stunning 14-inch, 3K (2880 x 1800), AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

With its massive discount and lightweight form factor, this Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge deal is fantastic for students, but its impressive performance and gorgeous display makes it a great choice for everyone. It's also not too early to pick up a Galaxy Book 4 Edge as an epic holiday gift for someone special in need of a new laptop.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge deal