Hurry! The powerful Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge dips to $849 at Best Buy

Save $500 on Samsung's powerful Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC
Samsung's first foray into AI-powered PCs was with the Galaxy Book 4 Edge laptop, which meets Window's Copilot+ PC requirements. So far, it's amassed fairly positive reviews from both critics and consumers — and right now, you can pick it up at a major discount.
For a limited time at Best Buy, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge for just $849. Regularly $1,349, that's a whopping $500 in savings on this Windows on ARM laptop.
That incredibly low $849 price gets you Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Book 4 Edge, equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 CPU, integrated Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage.
While the Galaxy Book 4 Edge's internals are powerful enough to surpass Apple's M3 MacBook Pro, my favorite spec is its display: a stunning 14-inch, 3K (2880 x 1800), AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
With its massive discount and lightweight form factor, this Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge deal is fantastic for students, but its impressive performance and gorgeous display makes it a great choice for everyone. It's also not too early to pick up a Galaxy Book 4 Edge as an epic holiday gift for someone special in need of a new laptop.
Save $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge at Best Buy.
Features: 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED 2X 120Hz touchscreen, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 512GB of SSD storage, fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard, Windows 11 Home
Release date: June 2024
Price history: This is the second lowest price we've seen for the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge, $50 short of its record low.
Price comparison: Samsung $1,349
Reviews consensus: Though our own final verdict on the Samsung Copilot+ PC is still in progress, our initial impressions of how it compares performance-wise to the MacBook Pro are positive. The laptop's Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 CPU crushed Apple's M3 chip in the MacBook Pro in many tests, most notably the Geekbench 6 overall performance test. Our sister publications similarly praise the Galaxy Book 4 Edge for its powerful performance, along with its stunning OLED touchscreen, plentiful ports, portable design,
Laptop Mag: In progress | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a sleek, high-performance laptop with plenty of AI power, onboard ports, and a gorgeous OLED display. Basically, if you want a MacBook Pro, but with Windows instead of macOS, snag this gem.
Don't buy it if: You have specific apps you know don't work well with Windows on ARM yet, or if you're looking for a laptop that can handle graphics-intensive tasks, like AAA gaming and video editing. Instead, check out our recommended best laptops for every use case.
