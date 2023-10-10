Upgrade your gaming setup with HyperX gear all under $60 each on Prime Day

Prime Day is here, so don't miss out on some of these wild Prime Day gaming laptop deals. With that shiny new piece of hardware, you're going to need some gaming peripherals to make your setup shine. HyperX is here for all your needs.

Right now, you can completely upgrade your setup by spending as little as $60 for each piece of HyperX gaming gear at Amazon.

Today's best Prime Day HyperX deals

HyperX Cloud II Wired Gaming Headset: $99 $59 @ Amazon

Save on the HyperX Cloud II Wired Gaming Headset. With its sleek aluminum frame, memory foam ear cups, and 7.1 Surround Sound, the HyperX Cloud II gaming headset is one of the best gaming headsets you can get. The HyperX Cloud II Wired Gaming Headset work with PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

HyperX DuoCast Mic: $99 $59 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the HyperX DuoCast RGB USB Condensor Microphone. In our HyperX DuoCast review, we gave it a high rating out 4 out of 5 stars. We praised the mic's sturdy build, excellent stand and shock mount as well as good audio reproduction. We were also fond of its fun RGB lighting and accompanying Ngenity app. It's a wise investment if you're looking for a durable high quality mic for podcasting, Twitch streaming and vocal recording. It works with PC, Mac, PS4 and PS5.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse: $79 $49 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse. This lightweight 6-button mouse features a honey-comb design, Pixart 3335 optical sensor with customizable DPI settings of up to 16,000 DPI. That's just techy talk for this mouse is fast, precise, and has smooth tracking.

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Keyboard: $99 $60 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the Editor's Choice HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical keyboard. In our HyperX Alloy Origins 60 review, we praise its petite, unique design, comfortable key switches and dazzling RGB lighting. It packs everything a gamer could ever want in a keyboard and is perfectly portable design.

HyperX is one of my favorite audio brands, but the company has a wide portfolio beyond its headsets, expanding into keyboards, mice, microphones, and monitors.

The products above are all $60 or less, and you can give your gaming setup a major glow-up by going with any one of them let alone all of them. I've had a HyperX Cloud II since I was in college, and it has served me well for half a decade.

With the HyperX Pulsefire Haste and HyperX Alloy Origins 60 you're getting a fierce gaming combo that'll make your desk look neat and tidy, with the former being wireless and the latter being rather petite.

Finally, your friends won't have to suffer with terrible audio quality thanks to your HyperX DuoCast Mic. And if you're into streaming, it's not a bad microphone for someone starting out.