6 best Cyber Monday external SSD deals at Amazon

The best Cyber Monday deals are finally upon us, and we're already seeing some fantastic discounts on all the best mobile tech, from laptops to smartphones. Right now you can save big on external SSD storage from a variety of online retailers — especially Amazon.

One standout deal offers the Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD (4TB) for just $199 at Amazon. This tough-yet-speedy SSD has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It works with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles and a whole lot more. Expect sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s.

Content creators, graphic designers, gamers, and professionals will especially benefit from Amazon's storage sale. If you work with high-res JPEGs and 4K video files or own a gaming console, you know all too well how easy it is to max out your storage.

Whether you want to back up your entire computer or you're simply looking for everyday file storage, you won't want to miss today's Cyber Monday deals.

Best Cyber Monday external SSD deals

1. Crucial X10 Pro Portable SSD (2TB): $178 $129 @ Amazon

Save a bundle on the Crucial X10 Pro 2TB SSD. It offers broad plug-and-play compatibility across USB-C enabled devices. It also works with Windows, Mac, Android, iPad, PC, Linux, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles.

2. Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD (4TB): $239 $199 @ Amazon

Save on the Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD. Tough, fast and compact, it has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It works with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles and more. Transfer massive files in seconds with sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s. It ships with USB Type C-to-C and Type C-to-A cables, too.

3. Samsung T9 Shield Portable SSD (2TB): $239 $149 @ Amazon

Save 38% on the Samsung T9 Shield portable SSD. It works with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles and more. Transfer big files in seconds with sequential read/write speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s. It ships with USB Type C-to-C and Type C-to-A cables for extra connectivity.

4. SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD (1TB): $139 $109 @ Amazon

Save on the 2TB SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD. Built ultra-rugged, this storage drive is IP55 water-and-dust resistant, which makes it perfect for day-to-day use. Suitable for transferring large photo and video files, it delivers high read/write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s and has 256-bit AES encryption.

5. SanDisk Portable SSD (2TB): $134 $89 @ Amazon

Save on the 2TB SanDisk Portable SSD. This drive is tested for two meters of drop protection, which makes it perfect for digital adventurers; it even comes with a rubber hook for attaching to your backpack. This external SSD also delivers read/write speeds of up to 800MB/s, which should be just fine for most digital creators.