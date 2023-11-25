Push the payload with $200 off Acer RTX 4050 gaming laptop in this late Black Friday deal
Enhance your gaming experience with $200 off this RTX 4050 gaming laptop
Black Friday deals have come and are slowly morphing into Cyber Monday deals. As we watch this fascinating metamorphosis, some high quality deals are sneaking past the general public's senses. If you've been tirelessly searching for your next best friend - er - gaming laptop, the Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 4050 GPU is one of the best gaming laptops for esports on the go.
Catch the Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 4050 GPU for $799 at Walmart. This configuration normally runs $999, so you're getting $200 in this post-Black Friday deal. This is the lowest price we've seen for this Acer laptop and one of best gaming laptop deals for the holiday season.
Acer Nitro 5 RTX 4050
Was: $999
Now: $799 @ Walmart
Overview:
Save $200 for Black Friday on this RTX 4050 Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop
Features: 15.6" 144 Hz IPS 1920 x 1080 display, Nvidia GEFORCE RTX 4050 GPU, 2.50GHz Intel Core i5 12th Gen 12500H, 16 GB DDR5 upgradeable RAM, 512 GB PCIe SSD
Release Date: January 2022
Price check: B&H $799
Reviews: Owners of this laptop tend to love the brightly lit, colorful display as well as the solid performance provided considering the price. Many also comment on how comfortable the keyboard is to use as well as the customization of the RGB. The downsides appear to be how heavy the laptop is for its size, though part of that is to be expected with the GPU it has, and the fact that the latest games can't be run at the highest settings.
Laptopmag: ★★★1/2 | TechRadar: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★1/2
Buy if: You're just getting into PC gaming as a hobby, you're looking for a system to travel with, or you need a secondary computer for streaming purposes.
Don't buy if: You're looking to run multiple programs while doing graphic-intense gaming
