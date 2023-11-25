Push the payload with $200 off Acer RTX 4050 gaming laptop in this late Black Friday deal

Acer Nitro 5 RTX 4050

Was: $999

Now: $799 @ Walmart

Overview:

Save $200 for Black Friday on this RTX 4050 Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop

Features: 15.6" 144 Hz IPS 1920 x 1080 display, Nvidia GEFORCE RTX 4050 GPU, 2.50GHz Intel Core i5 12th Gen 12500H, 16 GB DDR5 upgradeable RAM, 512 GB PCIe SSD

Release Date: January 2022

Price check: B&H $799

Reviews: Owners of this laptop tend to love the brightly lit, colorful display as well as the solid performance provided considering the price. Many also comment on how comfortable the keyboard is to use as well as the customization of the RGB. The downsides appear to be how heavy the laptop is for its size, though part of that is to be expected with the GPU it has, and the fact that the latest games can't be run at the highest settings.

Laptopmag: ★★★1/2 | TechRadar: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★1/2



Buy if: You're just getting into PC gaming as a hobby, you're looking for a system to travel with, or you need a secondary computer for streaming purposes.

Don't buy if: You're looking to run multiple programs while doing graphic-intense gaming