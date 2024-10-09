"Asus just launched the ultimate gaming laptop for those on-the-go, and I’m blown away by it.": The brand new Asus TUF Gaming A14 gets an early discount in Walmart anti-Prime deal

Asus' TUF line of gaming laptops are known for their durability, making it perfect for taking on-the-go, but the latest Asus TUF Gaming A14 goes several steps further by incorporating every element you could need in a travel-ready gaming laptop.

In fact, I gave the Asus TUF Gaming A14 a 4.5 out of 5 star review, and claimed that it was "the perfect portable gaming laptop." And now, that laptop is already seeing a discount at Walmart, even though it only just launched this year. This makes for a great anti-October Prime Day deal!

The Asus TUF Gaming A14 is now available for $1,349 at Walmart , meaning it's discounted by $150 from its original price of $1,499. It's built with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, Nvidia GeForce 4060 GPU, 1TB of SSD storage, 16GB of RAM, and has a 14-inch, 2,560 x 1,600-pixel IPS display at 165Hz refresh rate.

What's most impressive about the gaming laptop, however, is that it's merely 3.2 pounds and 0.8-inches thick, which is incredible for a gaming laptop. Alongside over 10 hours of battery life, a sturdy MIL-STD-810H military grade certification, and over 400 nits of brightness, it all comes together to make the perfect on-the-go laptop.

Best Asus TUF Gaming A14 deal in anti-Prime Day deal