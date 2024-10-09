"Asus just launched the ultimate gaming laptop for those on-the-go, and I’m blown away by it.": The brand new Asus TUF Gaming A14 gets an early discount in Walmart anti-Prime deal
My favorite traveling gaming laptop is on sale for this anti-Prime Day deal
Asus' TUF line of gaming laptops are known for their durability, making it perfect for taking on-the-go, but the latest Asus TUF Gaming A14 goes several steps further by incorporating every element you could need in a travel-ready gaming laptop.
In fact, I gave the Asus TUF Gaming A14 a 4.5 out of 5 star review, and claimed that it was "the perfect portable gaming laptop." And now, that laptop is already seeing a discount at Walmart, even though it only just launched this year. This makes for a great anti-October Prime Day deal!
The Asus TUF Gaming A14 is now available for $1,349 at Walmart , meaning it's discounted by $150 from its original price of $1,499. It's built with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, Nvidia GeForce 4060 GPU, 1TB of SSD storage, 16GB of RAM, and has a 14-inch, 2,560 x 1,600-pixel IPS display at 165Hz refresh rate.
What's most impressive about the gaming laptop, however, is that it's merely 3.2 pounds and 0.8-inches thick, which is incredible for a gaming laptop. Alongside over 10 hours of battery life, a sturdy MIL-STD-810H military grade certification, and over 400 nits of brightness, it all comes together to make the perfect on-the-go laptop.
Best Asus TUF Gaming A14 deal in anti-Prime Day deal
ASUS TUF Gaming A14: $1,499 $1,349 @ Walmart
Overview: The ASUS TUF Gaming A14 is a powerful gaming laptop that fulfills all the criteria a laptop should for those who plan to play on-the-go, all while maintaining enough power to game in comfort.
Features: The Asus TUF Gaming A14 is built with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, 1TB of SSD storage, 16GB of RAM, and it's all packed into a 14-inch, 2,560 x 1,600-pixel IPS display at 165Hz refresh rate.
Release date: June, 2024.
Reviews: We were blown away by the ASUS TUF Gaming A14 and its capabilities to be taken on-the-move. What's most impressive is its industry-leading battery life that hits over 10 hours, which is phenomenal for a gaming laptop. And with a light weight of 3.2 pounds and 0.8-inch thickness, it is surprisingly perfect for taking on-the-go.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You plan to use your gaming laptop on-the-move. You like lightweight and thin 14-inch gaming laptops. You want long-lasting battery life. You don't mind a mid-range GPU like the RTX 4060.
Don't Buy it if: You plan to use your laptop in one space. You want something stronger like an RTX 4070, 4080 or 4090.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Self-described art critic and unabashedly pretentious, Claire finds joy in impassioned ramblings about her closeness to video games. She has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Brooklyn College and five years of experience in entertainment journalism. Claire is a stalwart defender of the importance found in subjectivity and spends most days overwhelmed with excitement for the past, present and future of gaming. When she isn't writing or playing Dark Souls, she can be found eating chicken fettuccine alfredo and watching anime.