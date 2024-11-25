Save up to $750 with these epic Black Friday deals on Dell XPS laptops

With Black Friday due later this week, epic deals are popping up left and right. Fortunately for those scouting out a new notebook, that means there's no need to wait for the big day — especially not with these epics deals from Dell and other retailers like Best Buy.

Dell's XPS laptops are some of the best options for personal use, whether you need a laptop to create documents or presentations for school or work, play games casually in your downtime, or surf the web for holiday gift ideas. Right now, you can save big on three unique XPS configurations, each with a different display size.

If one of the three discounted configurations below doesn't catch your eye, make sure you check out the other best early Black Friday laptop sales we've rounded up for more options.

Dell XPS 13 (Intel): $1,999 $1,499 @ Dell This deal from Dell knocks $500 off a fantastic laptop. This XPS 13 variant is equipped with a gorgeous 3K OLED touch display, a whopping 32GB of RAM to support tab hoarding habits, and Intel's Core Ultra 7 155H CPU to deliver great performance and battery life. Features: 13.4-inch 3K (2560 x 1600, 30-120Hz, 400-nit) OLED touch display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, Intel Arc graphics, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Dell XPS 13 (Qualcomm): $1,499 $999 @ Best Buy Save $500 on this Dell XPS 13 configuration at Best Buy, gaining you a quality notepad powered by the impressive Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite CPU. This laptop scored an impressive four-out-of-five stars in our review back in July, particularly wowing us with its strong performance and epic 19+ hours of battery life! Features: 13.4-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800, 60Hz, 400-nit) OLED touch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite CPU, Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Dell XPS 14: $2,499 $1,999 @ Best Buy Save $500 on this Dell XPS 14 configuration at Best Buy which bolsters the powerful Intel core Ultra 7 with an Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU and 32GB of RAM. This option also includes 1TB of storage, making it an ideal option for work, school, creation, and even some casual gaming when the mood strikes. Features: 14.5-inch 3.2K (3200 x 2000, 60Hz, 400-nit) touch display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home