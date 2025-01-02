Dell new year sale: Save up to $600 on XPS series laptops

New year, new laptop... that's the saying, right? Well, if you are looking to upgrade your tech for 2025, you should check out these Dell laptop deals in the Dell New Year sale.

When it comes to the best laptops for everyday use, Dell's XPS lineup is hard to beat. They're for productive tasks like browsing the web, typing up essays for school, or creating presentations for work, but they can also serve as wonderful entertainment centers for watching movies and playing games.

While there are loads of desktop and laptop SKUs on sale right now, we've highlighted three of our favorites below, giving you an option for a 13-inch, 14-inch, or 16-inch laptop, depending on your needs.

And if none of these float your boat, be sure to check out the rest of the Dell New Year sale.

Dell XPS 13 (Intel): was $1,309 now $1,209 at Dell Save $100: The smallest and most portable laptop in the XPS range, this 13-inch laptop weighs just 2.70 lb making it an ideal travel companion. Despite that small size, it's still packing great performance and a 16:10 display that's perfect for productivity tasks. Features: 13.4-inch HD (1920 x 1200, 16:10 aspect ratio, 30-120Hz, 400-nit) touch display, Intel Core Ultra 5 226V CPU, Intel Arc graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Dell XPS 14: was $2,059 now $1,659 at Dell Save $400 on this Dell XPS 14 configuration at Dell. it's rocking a powerful Intel core Ultra 7, Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU, and 16GB of RAM making it great for casual gaming, as well as photo and video editing. This option also includes 1TB of storage, so it's got enough storage for all your work, school, creation, and gaming needs. Features: 14.5-inch HD (1920 x 1200, 16:10 aspect ratio, 60Hz, 500-nit) touch display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home