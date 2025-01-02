Dell new year sale: Save up to $600 on XPS series laptops

Deals
By
published

Start the new year right with a brand-new laptop at a bargain price thanks to the Dell New Year sale.

Dell XPS laptop deals
(Image credit: Dell)

New year, new laptop... that's the saying, right? Well, if you are looking to upgrade your tech for 2025, you should check out these Dell laptop deals in the Dell New Year sale.

When it comes to the best laptops for everyday use, Dell's XPS lineup is hard to beat. They're for productive tasks like browsing the web, typing up essays for school, or creating presentations for work, but they can also serve as wonderful entertainment centers for watching movies and playing games.

While there are loads of desktop and laptop SKUs on sale right now, we've highlighted three of our favorites below, giving you an option for a 13-inch, 14-inch, or 16-inch laptop, depending on your needs.

And if none of these float your boat, be sure to check out the rest of the Dell New Year sale.

Dell XPS 13 (Intel)
Dell XPS 13 (Intel): was $1,309 now $1,209 at Dell

Save $100: The smallest and most portable laptop in the XPS range, this 13-inch laptop weighs just 2.70 lb making it an ideal travel companion. Despite that small size, it's still packing great performance and a 16:10 display that's perfect for productivity tasks.

Features: 13.4-inch HD (1920 x 1200, 16:10 aspect ratio, 30-120Hz, 400-nit) touch display, Intel Core Ultra 5 226V CPU, Intel Arc graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

View Deal
Dell XPS 14
Dell XPS 14: was $2,059 now $1,659 at Dell

Save $400 on this Dell XPS 14 configuration at Dell. it's rocking a powerful Intel core Ultra 7, Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU, and 16GB of RAM making it great for casual gaming, as well as photo and video editing.

This option also includes 1TB of storage, so it's got enough storage for all your work, school, creation, and gaming needs.

Features: 14.5-inch HD (1920 x 1200, 16:10 aspect ratio, 60Hz, 500-nit) touch display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

View Deal
Dell XPS 16
Dell XPS 16: was $3,259 now $2,659 at Dell

The most impressive discount of the three is this massive $600 drop on the XPS 16. Sure, it's still not cheap at over $2500, but you're getting a lot of bang for your buck thanks to the 4K OLED touch display, Intel Ultra 7 CPU, and dedicated RTX 4070 graphics card.

It's a beast of a laptop that can handle everyday work tasks with ease and it even has the grunt for some gaming in the evening.

Features: 16.3-inch UHD+ (3840 x 2400, 60Hz, 400-nit) OLED touch display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Pro

View Deal
Ian Stokes
Ian Stokes
Contributing Writer

Ian is a UK-based technology, science, and entertainment writer. As a massive nerd, you’ll find him writing about everything from laptops and VR headsets to Star Wars, video games, and Lego.