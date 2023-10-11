Dell better than Prime Day deals on laptops and monitors

Dell is squaring up with Amazon Prime Day October with early holiday discounts of its own. In fact, Dell is skipping Black Friday altogether and holding a sitewide Cyber Savings Event.

The PC maker is banking on luring you away from Prime Big Deal Days with better discounts that offer more bang for your buck. This week, score deep discounts on laptops like the best-selling Dell XPS and Dell Inspiron series. Plus, save big on Alienware gaming laptops and essential PC accessories like docking stations, printers and scanners, monitors and more.

Dell XPS 15 RTX 4060: $2,499 $1,999 @ Dell

Save $500 on the Dell XPS 15 with RTX 40 Series GPU. It's one of the best everyday laptops for creating, day-to-day productivity, and casual gaming. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit anti-glare display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H 12-core CPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. RTX 4060 graphics with 8GB of dedicated memory.

Dell XPS 13 9315: $799 $599 @ Dell

Save $200 on the Dell XPS 13 9315, one of the best laptops to buy. We reviewed the 2-in-1 version Dell XPS 13 and liked its lightest design, bright sharp display and great graphics performance. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500 nit-display, Intel Core i5-1230U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB NVMe SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the Dell XPS 13 is the best overall Dell laptop to buy.

Dell Inspiron 16: $1,099 $799 @ Dell

Save $300 on the Dell Inspiron 16, one of the best 16-inch laptops to buy. Now just under $800, it features a 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 300-nit display, Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 1TB SSD. This is a great value if you're looking for a big screen laptop.

Alienware m16 RTX 4070: $1,999 $1399 @ Dell

Save $600 on the Alienware m16. For graphics handling it's outfitted with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 GPU and 8GB of dedicated memory. Rounding out its specs are an 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

Dell Inspiron 16: $999 $599 @ Dell

Save $400 on the Dell Inspiron 16 with this better than Prime Day deal. If you're looking for a solid laptop for general use, the Dell Inspiron 16 is for you. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch, 1920 x 1200 display. Price check: Amazon $749

Alienware AW3423DWF 34" Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: $1,099 $799 @ Dell

Save $200 on the Alienware AW3423DWF Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor. This Alienware 34-inch QD-OLED (3440 x 1440) panel has an 1800R curvature and 1,000 nits of brightness. It reproduces 99.3% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, which places it within the cinema range. It's also True Black 400 certified and rated for infinite contrast, which means you can expect realistic visuals while gaming or watching content. Price check: Best Buy $799 Amazon $999

Dell 27" QHD Monitor: $259 $179 @ Dell

Save $80 on the Dell S2721DS 27-inch monitor. Images come to life 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution display for truly immersive viewing. It features an ultrathin bezel design that complements any workspace. S2721HN