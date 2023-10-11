Dell better than Prime Day deals on laptops and monitors
Shop Dell Prime Day deals on laptops and monitors
Dell is squaring up with Amazon Prime Day October with early holiday discounts of its own. In fact, Dell is skipping Black Friday altogether and holding a sitewide Cyber Savings Event.
The PC maker is banking on luring you away from Prime Big Deal Days with better discounts that offer more bang for your buck. This week, score deep discounts on laptops like the best-selling Dell XPS and Dell Inspiron series. Plus, save big on Alienware gaming laptops and essential PC accessories like docking stations, printers and scanners, monitors and more.
- Laptops: save on Dell XPS, Inspiron, Latitude
- Gaming Laptops: save on Dell and Alienware
- Business Laptops: save on Latitude, Vostro, Precision
- Monitors: save up to $450 on Dell and Alienware
- PC Accessories: save on accessories
Dell XPS 15 RTX 4060:
$2,499 $1,999 @ Dell
Save $500 on the Dell XPS 15 with RTX 40 Series GPU. It's one of the best everyday laptops for creating, day-to-day productivity, and casual gaming. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit anti-glare display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H 12-core CPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. RTX 4060 graphics with 8GB of dedicated memory.
Dell XPS 13 9315:
$799 $599 @ Dell
Save $200 on the Dell XPS 13 9315, one of the best laptops to buy. We reviewed the 2-in-1 version Dell XPS 13 and liked its lightest design, bright sharp display and great graphics performance. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500 nit-display, Intel Core i5-1230U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB NVMe SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the Dell XPS 13 is the best overall Dell laptop to buy.
Dell Inspiron 16:
$1,099 $799 @ Dell
Save $300 on the Dell Inspiron 16, one of the best 16-inch laptops to buy. Now just under $800, it features a 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 300-nit display, Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 1TB SSD. This is a great value if you're looking for a big screen laptop.
Alienware m16 RTX 4070:
$1,999 $1399 @ Dell
Save $600 on the Alienware m16. For graphics handling it's outfitted with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 GPU and 8GB of dedicated memory. Rounding out its specs are an 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.
Dell Inspiron 16:
$999 $599 @ Dell
Save $400 on the Dell Inspiron 16 with this better than Prime Day deal. If you're looking for a solid laptop for general use, the Dell Inspiron 16 is for you. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch, 1920 x 1200 display.
Price check: Amazon $749
Alienware AW3423DWF 34" Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor:
$1,099 $799 @ Dell
Save $200 on the Alienware AW3423DWF Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor. This Alienware 34-inch QD-OLED (3440 x 1440) panel has an 1800R curvature and 1,000 nits of brightness. It reproduces 99.3% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, which places it within the cinema range. It's also True Black 400 certified and rated for infinite contrast, which means you can expect realistic visuals while gaming or watching content.
Price check: Best Buy $799 Amazon $999
Dell 27" QHD Monitor:
$259 $179 @ Dell
Save $80 on the Dell S2721DS 27-inch monitor. Images come to life 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution display for truly immersive viewing. It features an ultrathin bezel design that complements any workspace. S2721HN
Dell USB DVD Drive: $49 $36 @ Dell
Save $13 on this Dell USB DVD Drive (model DW316). Most laptops nowadays no longer have a built-in drive. Local and cloud data storage is the new norm. However, there are instances when you might need a usb dvd player to play an old DVD or latter day CD games. Or, maybe you want to burn some downloaded music to a CD or family photos to a sharable DVD. That's where this nifty plug and play, high speed portable CD/DVD +/-RW Drive/DVD Player/Burner comes in.
- Laptops: save up to $800 on Dell XPS, Inspiron, Latitude
- Gaming Laptops: save up to $1,750 on Alienware
- Business Laptops: save up to 58% on Latitude, Vostro, Precision
- Monitors: save up to $450 on Dell and Alienware
- PC Accessories: save up to 57% on Alienware keyboards, mice & headsets
- Dell Precision Workstation 5470:
$4,610$1,919 @ Dell
- Microsoft Xbox Series X Console:
$499$449 @ Dell
- Arcade1Up NBA Jam Countercade:
$229$159 @ Dell
- Alienware Wired Gaming Mouse:
$69$29 @ Dell
- Dell Docking Station USB 3.0:
$169$99 @ Dell
- Laptops: save up to $800 on Dell XPS, Inspiron, Latitude
- Gaming Laptops: save up to $1,750 on Alienware
- Business Laptops: save up to 58% on Latitude, Vostro, Precision
- Monitors: save up to $450 on Dell and Alienware
- PC Accessories: save up to 57% on Alienware keyboards, mice & headsets
- Dell Precision Workstation 5470:
$4,610$1,919 @ Dell
- Microsoft Xbox Series X Console:
$499$449 @ Dell
- Arcade1Up NBA Jam Countercade:
$229$159 @ Dell
- Alienware Wired Gaming Mouse:
$69$29 @ Dell
- Dell Docking Station USB 3.0:
$169$99 @ Dell
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.