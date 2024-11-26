The only Chromebook I want to travel with is $100 off right now at Best Buy

Chromebooks aren't always the top-performing laptops, but they're affordable and just easy.

A part of that ease is thanks to ChromeOS, which is streamlined for your regular, everyday, run-of-the-mill web browsing, but it's not all software. I recently tested Samsung's Galaxy Galaxy Chromebook Plus and was shocked by how thin and light it is — it's actually the thinnest and lightest Chromebook ever.

That perk makes it ideal for travel; I think I speak for most people when I say lugging a heavy laptop around in a bag isn't super high on my to-do list.

And to make that perk even sweeter, Best Buy is knocking $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus' starting price, so you can save some money and your back in the process.