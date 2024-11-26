The only Chromebook I want to travel with is $100 off right now at Best Buy
The thinnest and lightest Chromebook ever is already seeing a price drop
Chromebooks aren't always the top-performing laptops, but they're affordable and just easy.
A part of that ease is thanks to ChromeOS, which is streamlined for your regular, everyday, run-of-the-mill web browsing, but it's not all software. I recently tested Samsung's Galaxy Galaxy Chromebook Plus and was shocked by how thin and light it is — it's actually the thinnest and lightest Chromebook ever.
That perk makes it ideal for travel; I think I speak for most people when I say lugging a heavy laptop around in a bag isn't super high on my to-do list.
And to make that perk even sweeter, Best Buy is knocking $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus' starting price, so you can save some money and your back in the process.
Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook Plus is a lightweight Chromebook with extra performance, a solid battery life, and a big 15.6-inch AMOLED screen.
While the $700 MSRP is a little steep for a Chromebook, Best Buy has knocked that price down by $100 making this thin and light laptop something of a steal.
If you need a laptop that just works and is easy to cart around, this is a deal you're going to want to pay attention to.
James is Senior News Editor for Laptop Mag. He previously covered technology at Inverse and Input. He's written about everything from AI, to phones, and electric mobility and likes to make unlistenable rock music with GarageBand in his downtime. Outside of work, you can find him roving New York City on a never-ending quest to find the cheapest dive bar.