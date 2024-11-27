After 6 years of reviewing laptops, this is the Black Friday laptop deal I would buy for myself
Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra is a star in my eyes
I've said this before, and I'm saying it again: the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra is the one laptop I'd buy if I only ever had one choice. It perfectly balances performance, battery life, and display, which are the three most important factors to me.
Right now, you can buy the RTX 4070 Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra for $2,349 at Samsung, or you can get the RTX 4050 Book4 Ultra for $1,749. I would purchase the RTX 4070 model because, for an additional $600, you bump up the Intel Core Ultra 7 to Ultra 9, 16GB of RAM to 32GB, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 to 4070.
In our Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra review, we scored it 4.5 out of 5 stars with an Editor's Choice award. It earned that because of its powerful performance, gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display, and 13-hour battery life packed into a relatively thin and light chassis.
If you want the best all-around Windows laptop that can compete with a MacBook Pro and gaming laptops on our best Black Friday laptops deals page, then the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra should be your number one choice.
Best Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra deal on Black Friday
The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra offers the perfect combination of specs and high-quality features for nearly every laptop user, especially myself. At $650 off, it's quite the deal.
Features: 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED touch screen, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 4070 8GB GPU, 1TB SSD, 1080p webcam, AKG Quad Dolby Atmos speakers, fingerprint reader with Secure Core PC Knox, S Pen included, Windows 11 Home
Release date: February 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra.
RTX 4050 alternative: Samsung $1,749
Price comparison: Best Buy $2,499
Reviews: In our Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars and cosigned it with our Editor's Choice Award. Our sister sites echo our sentiments.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a non-gaming laptop that you can game on. You want 13+ hours of battery life. You want a gorgeous display. You want a thin-and-light design. You want an excellent MacBook Pro alternative.
Don't buy it if: You are prioritizing performance; it's good, but not worth the price on specs alone. You are focused on general day-to-day tasks like checking emails and internet browsing.
Also check out our best Black Friday laptop deals to find a MacBook Pro-alternative or gaming laptop that will work better for you.
