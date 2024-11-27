After 6 years of reviewing laptops, this is the Black Friday laptop deal I would buy for myself

I've said this before, and I'm saying it again: the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra is the one laptop I'd buy if I only ever had one choice. It perfectly balances performance, battery life, and display, which are the three most important factors to me.

Right now, you can buy the RTX 4070 Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra for $2,349 at Samsung, or you can get the RTX 4050 Book4 Ultra for $1,749. I would purchase the RTX 4070 model because, for an additional $600, you bump up the Intel Core Ultra 7 to Ultra 9, 16GB of RAM to 32GB, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 to 4070.

In our Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra review, we scored it 4.5 out of 5 stars with an Editor's Choice award. It earned that because of its powerful performance, gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display, and 13-hour battery life packed into a relatively thin and light chassis.

If you want the best all-around Windows laptop that can compete with a MacBook Pro and gaming laptops on our best Black Friday laptops deals page, then the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra should be your number one choice.

Best Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra deal on Black Friday