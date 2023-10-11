Act now! Prime Day October is your only chance to afford an Alienware laptop

With Prime Day October in full swing and quickly coming to a close by day's end, you need to jump on those Prime Day gaming laptop deals ASAP. Alienware is a tough brand to score, but days like this are when we get closer to the rich.

You can get the Alienware m16 with RTX 4070 for just $1,399 at Dell.

Alienware m16 deal

Alienware m16: $1,999 $1,399 @ Dell

Save $600 on the Alienware m16 with this better than Prime Day deal. If you're looking for the most premium gaming laptop brand at an affordable price, here we are. It comes with an Intel Core i7-13700HX, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch, 2560 x 1600, 240Hz display.

It's rare to see a well-specced Alienware laptop under $2,000, let alone under $1,500. This Alienware m16 deal is something gamers need to hop on before it goes away.

That big, high-res display with a high refresh rate is a combo for success when you're gaming. This machine can handle AAA games at high settings and it'll look hella good while doing it.

That big, high-res display with a high refresh rate is a combo for success when you're gaming. This machine can handle AAA games at high settings and it'll look hella good while doing it.

Overall, this Alienware m16 deal is sick. It's not likely to find many deals like this around the corner, so act now while you still have the chance.

