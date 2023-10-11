LIVE: Prime Day laptop deals you can still get now

Welcome to Laptop Mag's Prime Big Deal Days live blog! The internet has been ablaze with deals since yesterday, but many of them are still going strong if you haven't snapped up a discounted laptop yet.

With devices dropping in price to all-time lows and stock flying off of the digital shelves, we're hoping to bring you word of the biggest and best laptop discounts available from around the web to make sure you're getting as much bang for your buck as possible.

Stick with us for live highlights and coverage on the best laptop deals online!

Top 15 Prime Day laptop deals

  1. 1. Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299, now $1,049 @ Amazon
  2. 2. HP Spectre 16: $1,649 now $1,352 @ Best Buy
  3. 3. Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4070: $1,999 now $1,679 @ Amazon
  4. 4. Razer Blade 14 Ryzen 9/RTX 3080 Ti (165Hz): $3,499 now $1,999 @ Razer
  5. 5. Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 8 RTX 4060: $1,799 now $1,269 @ B&H
  6. 6. MSI Pulse 15 RTX 4060: $1,499 now $1,149 @ Newegg
  7. 7. HP OMEN 16 RTX 4050: $1,249 now $999 @ Best Buy
  9. 9. Alienware m15 R7 RTX 3070 Ti: $2,099 now $1,400 @ Best Buy
  10. 10. Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (128GB): $549 now $384 @ Best Buy
  11. 11. LG Gram 16: $1,696 now $1,399 @ Amazon
  12. 12. Dell G15 RTX 4060 (5530): $1,449 now $1,129 @ Amazon
  13. 13. Dell XPS 13: $799 now $599 @ Dell
  14. 14. Alienware m16 RTX 4070: $1,999 now $1,399 @ Best Buy
  15. 15. Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro (16GB, 1TB): $1,749 now $1,384 @ Amazon

Browse our recommended deals

Browse by category

Browse by brand

Browse by price

