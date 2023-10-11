LIVE: Prime Day laptop deals you can still get now
Hurry! These deals won't last much longer
Welcome to Laptop Mag's Prime Big Deal Days live blog! The internet has been ablaze with deals since yesterday, but many of them are still going strong if you haven't snapped up a discounted laptop yet.
With devices dropping in price to all-time lows and stock flying off of the digital shelves, we're hoping to bring you word of the biggest and best laptop discounts available from around the web to make sure you're getting as much bang for your buck as possible.
Stick with us for live highlights and coverage on the best laptop deals online! Can't stay for long? Follow Laptop Mag on Twitter, Facebook, and Flipboard for the latest deals spotlights and roundups throughout the Prime Big Deal Days event!
Top 15 Prime Day laptop deals
- 1. Apple 15" MacBook Air M2:
$1,299, now $1,049 @ Amazon
- 2. HP Spectre 16:
$1,649now $1,352 @ Best Buy
- 3. Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4070:
$1,999now $1,679 @ Amazon
- 4. Razer Blade 14 Ryzen 9/RTX 3080 Ti (165Hz):
$3,499now $1,999 @ Razer
- 5. Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 8 RTX 4060:
$1,799now $1,269 @ B&H
- 6. MSI Pulse 15 RTX 4060:
$1,499now $1,149 @ Newegg
- 7. HP OMEN 16 RTX 4050:
$1,249now $999 @ Best Buy
- 8. Razer Blade 14 Ryzen 9/RTX 3080 Ti (165Hz):
$3,499now $1,999 @ Razer
- 9. Alienware m15 R7 RTX 3070 Ti:
$2,099now $1,400 @ Best Buy
- 10. Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (128GB):
$549now $384 @ Best Buy
- 11. LG Gram 16:
$1,696now $1,399 @ Amazon
- 12. Dell G15 RTX 4060 (5530):
$1,449now $1,129 @ Amazon
- 13. Dell XPS 13:
$799now $599 @ Dell
- 14. Alienware m16 RTX 4070:
$1,999now $1,399 @ Best Buy
- 15. Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro (16GB, 1TB):
$1,749now $1,384 @ Amazon
Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.